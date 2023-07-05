We’re all waiting out on Barbie and Oppenheimer…

This week there are some spectacular new films hitting the Dubai cinema scene. While we’re all in agreement that no two films have been as anticipated as Barbie and Oppenheimer – however, we still have a short time to wait before they are released (15 days left, yes we’re counting.)

Until then, here are the new films hitting the Dubai cinema scene this week.

Insidious: The Red Door

When trying to find a synopsis of this film, we were left with a single line: “The Lamberts 10 years after the last instalment, as Dalton begins college.” It doesn’t sound so bad, does it? After watching the trailer, can confirm it will be as terrifying as you think it will be.

Cast: Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins

Genre: Horror

Hidden Strike

Put Jackie Chan and John Cena in a film together and you can pretty much guarantee that it will be a fun, action-packed film with some gnarly stunts. Escorting civilians across Baghdad’s Highway of Death, two ex-special forces soldiers need to secure them in the Green Zone on the other side.

Cast: Jackie Chan, John Cena

Genre: Action

Joy Ride

A holiday to Asia goes sideways and four unlikely friends must trek across China to find Audrey’s birth mother. Along the way they are met with wild debauchery that leads to the gang finding the meaning of what it is to know and love who you are.

Cast: Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, Stephanie Hsu

Genre: Comedy

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning

This is the seventh installation of Mission Impossible and this time, Ethan Hunt’s mission, should he choose to accept it – is to track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands. His most dangerous mission yet.

Cast: Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames

Genre: Action

