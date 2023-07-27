Slurp, Slurp…

There is often a debate about whether you should chew an oyster before swallowing the delicious meaty molluscs or simply swallow it whole. No matter your preference, we don’t judge. This World Oyster Day – Saturday, August 5 there are plenty of restaurants in Dubai celebrating the wonderful day.

Hosted by Dibba Bay, the Dibba Bay Oyster Trail features 12 beautiful restaurants serving up Dibba Bay Oysters, and all dishes are priced under Dhs50.

When dining be sure to snap a picture of your signature slurp because Dibba Bay is running a competition where participants can win an oyster party worth Dhs5,000.

Visit at least five stops on the oyster trail, snap a picture and tag @dibbabay and the respective restaurants and a winner will be randomly selected.

Here are 12 shucking good places to celebrate World Oyster Day in Dubai

Alici

This gorgeous Italian, complete with white cloth dining and breezy vibes to suit, Alici serves up three special platters for International Oyster Day. You can enjoy your oysters with the accompaniment of blood orange granita, sea urchin dill oil; Trasmontanus caviar, celery mignonette; or bluefin tuna tartare.

Alici, Bluewaters Island, Mon to Fri 12pm to 4pm and 5pm to 11pm, Sat and Sun 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)4 275 2577 @alicidubai

BB Social Dining

A slightly different take on the traditionally shucked oyster, at BB Social Dining located in DIFC, get ready for a delicious oyster ceviche. 3 fresh Dibba Bay oysters are served up with avocado, cucumber, green apple and serrano chilli.

BB Social Dining, Gate Village 8, DIFC, open Mon 12pm to 3am, Tue and Wed 12pm to 12am, Thu 12pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am, Sun 12pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 407 4444 @bbdifc

Boca

The Green Star Michelin restaurant is hosting three dishes including oyster croquettes with a Picallili mayo, oysters with green gazpacho served with apple, creme fraiche and oxalis as well as in a tomato dressing paired with beetroot gel.

Boca, Gate Village 6, DIFC, open daily from 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 323 1833 @bocadubai

The Byron Bathers Club

Yet another unique dish at a wonderful Australian restaurant. The Byron Bathers Club offers up Caesar oysters wrapped in chicken skin.

Byron Bathers Club, open Sun to Thu 9am to 11pm and Fri to Sat 8am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 323 7378 @byronbathersclub

Dibba Bay

No World Oyster Day round-up is complete with the UAE’s very own Dibba Bay. Both Dubai outposts will be offering exclusive World Oyster Day offers a steal of Dhs8 shucks available all day at both the Fishing Harbour in Um Suqiem and at the Sheraton, JBR.

Dibba Bay, multiple locations in Dubai. @dibbabay

folly

One of our favourite sundowner spots in Dubai, folly also serves up oysters in a unique style. Dibba Bay oyster tartare in a yuzu and soy dressing served with caviar is a dish you won’t want to miss.

folly, Madinat Jumeirah, Mon to Thur 5pm to 12am, Fri 4pm to 12am, Sat and Sun 1pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 430 8535. folly.ae

Lila Wood-Fire Taqueria

This unassuming but knock out resrautant is bringing us oak smoked oysters paired with a herby chimichurri, drizzled with first-pressed Syrian olive oil. Yum.

Lila Wood-Fire Taqueria, 786 Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim, Jumeirah 3, open Tues to Sun 12pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)04 282 0005 @lilataqueria

Lowe

Indulge in an oyster omelet at this green star Michelin restaurant. The wok style omelet features the star ingredient, oysters accompanied by fried shallots, spring onions, a coriander cress and finished off with a siracha vinegar.

Lowe, Al Barari, KOA Canvas, Legends, open Wed to Thu 6pm to 11pm, Fri to Sun 8am to 4pm and 6pm to 11pm. Tel: (0)54 245 6214 @lowedxb

Lucky Fish

When you order two Dibba Bay oysters at Lucky fish you will also recieve a delicious seabass ceviche.

Lucky Fish, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, daily 10am to 3am. Tel: (0)4 569 3447 @luckfishdubai

Rumba

The Cuban bar and kitchen this World Oyster Day is bringing the heat with a baked oyster ceviche with a chipotle chalaquita, fresh orange segments and a kalamansi marmalade.

Rumba, Club Vista Mare, Palm Jumeirah, Mon to Thu 4pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 12pm to 2am Sun 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 570 8111 @rumbadubai

Weslodge Saloon

A set menu at Weslodge Saloon awaits. A set of three oysters, fresh oysters with tabasco granita; a mini sandwich with fried oysters and oyster poached in chicken broth with smoked bacon.

Weslodge Saloon, JW Marriot Marqius Tower B, Business Bay, Mon to Sat 5.30pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 350 9288 @weslodgedubai

