We all love a cheeky drinks deal…

Summer is here and for some of us that haven’t left Dubai that means incredible unlimited drinks deals that will last us through the summer.

Gather your gang and check out one of these stunning venues offering up unlimited drinks at knock out prices.

Here are 5 places serving up unlimited drinks deals in Dubai

Address Beach Resort

This summer, Address Beach Resort’s Li’Brasil restaurant is offering guests two hours of unlimited Aperol Spritz for just Dhs108. Now, that’s an offer we cannot refuse. The offer is available every Friday and Saturday from July 21 to September 30. The two hours of drinks start from the time the first drink is served.

Li’Brasil, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai. Fridays and Saturdays, Dhs108. Tel:(0)4 879 8866. @addressbeachresort

Cheeky Camel

There’s a brand new ladies’ day deal at The Cheeky Camel. We’re talking, unlimited drinks for three hours, a dish and a dessert. The best part is? The unlimited drinks offer is renewable. The offer is valid on Fridays and will only cost Dhs99.

The Cheeky Camel, Voco Bonnington Hotel, JLT Cluster J. Tel: (0)4 356 0574 @thecheekycameldxb

Piatti by the Beach

If you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. Aperitivo deals in Dubai aplenty, this is one you won’t want to miss.

Piatti by The Beach, daily from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs195 per person for unlimited drinks and bites. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Roaring Rabbit

Beers for the boys (and girls.) From 3pm to 10pm every Monday, you’re invited to enjoy unlimited house draft for Dhs169 plus 25 per cent off on food. That means you can start the week by wishing it was still the weekend.

Roaring Rabbit, Taj Exotica Resort and Spa, Palm Jumeirah, Mondays from 3pm to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 275 44444 @roaringrabbitdubai

Salmon Guru

Every Friday at Salmon Guru there is an offer you won’t be able to refuse. It’s basically a Friday evening brunch. However, if you’d just like drinks and some edamame nibbles it will cost you Dhs195 from 4pm to 7pm.

Salmon Guru, The Opus by Ominyat, Business Bay, Fridays from 4pm to 7pm, Dhs195 for house spirits, Dhs255 for unlimited cocktails. @salmongurudubai

Images: Supplied