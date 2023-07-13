Unlimited drinks and nibbles, count us in…

Dubai is a city that never needs an excuse to go out for sundowners, but this aperitivo deal in Dubai makes for the perfect excuse to head out with your mates. At Piatti by the Beach, a gorgeous Italian located inside Raffles the Palm, every day calls for sundowners.

The reason you may ask? If you visit between 6pm and 8pm you will be able to splash out on unlimited drinks and nibbles for only Dhs195 per person for their daily aperitivo by the beach. Aperitivo deals in Dubai aplenty, this is one you won’t want to miss.

What’s in the Aperitivo

Picture this: you’ve just finished a day at the office, and you receive an impromptu call from one of your friends to say it’s time for a post-work catch-up. Where do you go? What are the options? The Palm is always a solid choice when trying to find a place to head to for drinks.

On your search for great sundowner deals, you stumble upon Raffles The Palm, and just beyond the hotel doors, awaits an Italian oasis. Piatti by the Beach. The sun begins to set along the ocean, you and your friends gather for a much-needed catch-up and you are welcomed with a package that costs Dhs195 for nibbles and unlimited Prosecco, cocktails and spirits.

But wait there’s more, the menu includes some of your favourite bites. Delight in a range of pizzettes, crostinis and no Italian spread is complete without arancini. Drinks flow, and after a successful catch up you are left feeling satisfied and content.

Piatti by The Beach, daily from 6pm to 8pm, Dhs195 per person for unlimited drinks and bites. Tel: (0)4 248 8888 @piattibythebeach

Images: Supplied