Osh, the Uzbek restaurant formerly found at La Mer, has found a new home on JBR…

Address Beach Resort’s already impressive dining portfolio currently includes 77th floor rooftop restaurant, Zeta Seventy Seven; New York’s acclaimed Mott 32; and dazzling dinner and a show, Dream. But the JBR beachfront hotel is getting another serving of culinary excellence this summer, with the arrival of Osh Del Mar.

If the name sounds familiar, that’s because it’s a new iteration of Osh that was, until recently, found at La Mer. The restaurant is known for its vibrant Uzbek cuisine, which at Osh Del Mar, will also be fused with Central Asian flavours.

Slated to open this August, Osh Del Mar will serve a menu of modern Uzbek cuisine, with a strong focus on fish and seafood, in keeping with its waterfront setting on JBR. The restaurant’s culinary experience will be enhanced with the use of three different types of charcoal grill: Josper, robata and spit, that will put the focus on open-fire cooking.

On the design front, contemporary interiors create a modern vibe, with a pallette of creams, coconut and light woods ruling the visual aesthetic of the dining space. Thoughtful design details have been created to ensure a welcoming ambience.

Where this restaurant will really shine, is with its elegant terrace. Backed by beautiful views of Bluewaters and the stretching JBR seaside, it’s set to be a lovely spot during the cool winter months.

The original Osh at La Mer North closed earlier this year, as the area is set to be redeveloped. Popular licensed eateries including Masti, Train Beach Club and Argentina Grill.

Osh Del Mar, Address Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai Marina, opening August 2023. @oshdelmar