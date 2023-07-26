From dancing to pottery and sport…

Ever wanted to try a new hobby but never quite got around to it? Summer is the perfect time to check out something new, and there are plenty of spots in Dubai you can go to check it out. It’s also a good way to make new friends or spend time bonding with your mates or special someone.

Here’s our pick of 8 different classes to try in Dubai

Test your hand at pottery at Yadawei Ceramic Studio

If you like getting your hands dirty and crafting something from scratch, then pottery is for you. Yadawei Ceramic Studio in Al Quoz offers classes and workshops for adults and kids to learn the ropes. You can book your hand-building pottery class for a starting price of Dhs189. Clay is sold separately at Dhs95 per bag.

Yadawei Ceramic Studio, Al Quoz, First Al Khail Road, Dubai, Mon to Fri 10am to 9pm, Sat and Sun 10am to 8pm. Tel: (0)4 379 1312, yadawei.net

Bust a move with bachata dance lessons at James & Alex

Learn the traditional Dominican dance form with a modern twist at James and Alex Dance Studios. Whether you come with a partner or alone, the lessons will teach you the essential dance techniques and different styles. There is also a free social dancing session after lessons are over where you can show off your new moves. Class rates start at Dhs80 per hour.

James and Alex Dance Studios, Concord Tower, Media City, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 2pm to 10pm, Sat 10am to 10pm, Fri closed. Tel: (0)4 447 0773, jamesandalex.com

Turn some tables with your DJ skills at SAE

Want to be as cool as the DJs you see at the club? SAE Creative Media Institute is offering a three-week course to teach you what exactly goes on behind the DJ booth. The next session takes place on August 28, with the four-hour session running every weekend. It teaches the fundamental skills required to become a DJ through understanding the decks, audio quality, and music organization. This course is ideal for people who have no prior experience with DJ equipment. It will cost you Dhs4,200.

SAE Creative Media Institute, Knowledge Park, Dubai, Sat and Sun 12pm to 4pm, Sat and Sun closed. Tel: (0)4 360 6456, dubai.sae.edu

Roll into a sushi masterclass at Wakame

If you want to make (and eat) your own sushi, consider joining a sushi-making class to learn all the skills from scratch. Wakame Restaurant at Sofitel Downtown Dubai is hosting a one-hour sushi lesson that teaches how to prepare three sushi varieties, which includes perfecting the rice texture, placing ingredients in order and finally mastering the signature hand roll. The class is open to all skill levels, and you can join as an individual or in pairs. All ingredients will be provided and students are recommended to carry a notebook and a pen to jot down their notes. Price starts at Dhs350 per person, and it’s open to ages 18 and up. Sessions are valid for 30 days from the date of booking.

Wakame Restaurant, Sofitel Downtown Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pmm to midnight, Fri and Sat 12pm to 1am, sushi masterclass, Dhs350 per person. Tel: (0)4 224 6663. wakame.ae

Get creative with a sospeso decorative art session

A handmade gift goes a long way and will mean so much to a loved one. And if crafts are your thing, then try this unique decorative art-making class to up your gifting skills. Sospeso is a volume decoration technique where you can make volume decorative elements from specially printed films. The private two-hour session will take place at the instructor’s residence in Ghoroob Community, Mirdif and at the end of the class, you can take home a gift box and a decorated glass. Classes are available on Sunday and Saturday, from 1pm to 5pm for Dhs190 per person per class.

Meraki Craft College, Mirdif, Dubai, Sat and Sun, 1pm to 5pm, one session Dhs190. Tel: (0)52 587 2299. sospesoartclass

Master the perfect cup of coffee at Coffee Podium

Get foundational training and perfect your latte art with a beginner’s barista course at the Coffee Podium. The four-hour learners’ course covers an introduction to understanding coffee, what makes a good espresso, how to create the best milk foam, and even how to set up the coffee machine. You will also get to practice patterns and will walk away with knowledge of how to make three kinds of coffee. Prices start at Dhs1,024, and classes run on various dates.

Coffee Podium Coffee Academy, Deira, Port Saeed, various dates, from 6pm to 9pm, from Dhs1,024. Tel: (0)4 547 7365. coffeepodium.com

Make your own candles at Ame Studio

Learn all about natural fragrance mixology with a candle-making class at Ame Studios. The two-hour workshops teach how to make organic and natural candles free from paraffin. You get to develop your own fragrance formula by choosing from a variety of pure fragrance oils. At the end of the class, you also get to take home an 8.5oz soy candle that is scented, vegan and eco-friendly. The next class is happening on 29 July, from 3pm to 5pm. Prices start at Dhs300. Slots are limited, so be sure to book.

50 263 2668. amestudio.ae Ame Artistic Studio, Alserkal Avenue, 29 July, 3pm to 5pm, at Dhs300. Tel: (0)

Drop a shot at The Flying DAF Squash Academy

Well, it’s not really a workshop, but if you’re a fitness fanatic looking to take on a new sport, then consider taking up squash lessons at The Flying DAF Squash Academy. The private lessons are led by experts and instructors will guide students, regardless of skill level, in playing the sport while having an energetic and exhilarating game time. All equipment will be provided. One-hour private classes start at Dhs245.

The Flying DAF Squash Academy, various locations, Sat to Fri, 9am to 10pm, private lessons Dhs245.Tel: (0)58 552 7848. flyingdaf.com

