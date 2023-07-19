A cool seaside escape with great perks…

If you’re looking to find a spot to enjoy a weekend staycation this summer, then check out this offer from luxury hotel and beach resort, W Dubai – The Palm.

The resort has an exclusive summer deal where you can enjoy a grand stay and brunch at a Michelin-star restaurant for a starting price of Dhs999.

And that’s not all. You will also enjoy a buffet breakfast and hit the pause button at the spa at a discounted price.

What your day will look like?

Guests can do an early check-in at 11am and relax in their room before heading off to the La Rivera brunch at Michelin-starred dining spot Torno Subito.

The complimentary brunch is inclusive of soft drinks, but if you want to upgrade to the house package, it’s Dhs100 per person.

Post your meal, you can head back to your room to snooze off your meal or, you can relax a while before making your way to AWAY Spa for some TLC. With the staycation deal, you can avail of a 50 per cent discount on the 60-minute De-Stress or Go Deep massage for some rejuvenation. Remember to make your appointment with the spa team in advance.

To round off your staycation, the next morning you will enjoy a complimentary breakfast at Liv with some light dishes.

The offer runs only until September 29.

How to book?

When making online reservations, use code LVU to redeem the promotional offer or state it when you’re making the booking via the phone.

Single rooms cost Dhs999 per night; double rooms start at Dhs1,299 per night and children below 12 years can stay and dine for free (kid’s menu).

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, prices start from Dhs999, valid until September 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: W Dubai – The Palm