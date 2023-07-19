Chicken or beef…

Emirates has announced that they are taking the first steps toward allowing guests to preorder meals for Emirates flights. The initiative will be rolled out from Tuesday, July 25.

Book your beef

The innovative preordering will be rolled out in business class only to begin with. You will be able to order your meals for flights from Dubai to London Heathrow, Gatwick and Stansted. This will add even more convenient benefits for Emirates customers.

You will be able to preorder your meals for the Emirates flight up to 14 days before a flight. This can be done through browsing the onboard menu via the app or website.

Preordering meals will be added to the existing list of AI-enabled customer preference tracking data (which sounds scary, but just means that there will be optimized food loading and menu planning for each passenger.)

Emirates has also said that they plan to expand the preorder meals to more routes and classes in the future, while closely monitoring customer feedback from the initial rollout.

Check-in your chicken

Choose from a range of regionally inspired dishes. Passengers with special meal requirements will also be able to pre-order their meals.

The cabin crew will use a new customer-built app that will allow staff to view the meal selection and serve the passengers their chosen dish.

Flying private

This isn’t the only major announcement that the airline has announced in recent weeks. Emirates Airlines now also has the option for those travelling regionally to book a private jet for their flights.

The private jet is fit for up to four passengers and each passenger is allotted a maximum of 15 kilograms per person. The Emirates private jet is operated by a Phemon 100 twin-engine plane. The jet will allow customers to fly within and outside the Emirates Airlines network.

You can book your private jet experience through your preferred travel agent or by contacting eejet@emirates.com

emirates.com

Images: Supplied