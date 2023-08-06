Gal-avanting just got easier…

Gather your girlfriends and get ready because there are countless ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai. We do love the perks we get for just being ladies because as the song goes girls just wanna have fun.

Here are 7 ladies’ night deals to check out in Dubai:

TABŪ

Japanese gastronomy restaurant TABŪ is here with an offer you can’t resist. Their Yakuza Affair is held every Wednesday, from 6pm till late. Ladies can enjoy unlimited selected drinks and a 30 per cent discount on food a la carte from 7pm till 10pm. Priced at Dhs150 per head, indulge in a special menu of fresh tuna belly and Wagyu from Japan, music by DJ Stylez and a live singer.

TABŪ, St. Regis Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Wednesdays, 6pm till late, Dhs150, Tel: (0) 52 950 1309, @tabudubai

Antika

Call up your girlfriends and get ready for a night out in DIFC. Antika is now offering a Tuesday ladies’ night complete with a free-flowing open bar and two delicious dishes, all for the price of Dhs150.

Antika, Al Fattan Currency Tower, DIFC, Tues from 7pm till midnight, Dhs150 for open bar and two dishes. Tel: (0)50 972 9177 @antikadubai

Cavo

Tuesdays at Cavo mean unforgettable evenings. For AED 140, ladies can tuck into a 3-course meal accompanied by 4 drinks or enjoy a free-flowing Prosecco package for AED 119.

Cavo, Ramee Dream Hotel, Business Bay, Tuesdays from 8pm to 11pm, Dhs140 for a three-course meal and four drinks, Dhs119 for free flow Prosecco. Tel: (0)55 600 5358 @cavodxb

SOON

The newest Izakaya to open its doors in JLT, Soon has already got the ladies covered. Every Tuesday, gather the gals and enjoy select drinks on tap from 7pm to 9pm. If you’re staying till late, after 9pm Prosecco will only cost Dhs20 per glass.

Soon, Armada Tower 2, Cluster P, JLT, Tues, free flow from 7pm to 9pm, Dhs20 after 9pm. Tel: (0)55 434 0575 @soondxb

Playa

Playa Dubai has an incredible ladies night offer every Tuesday for all the lovely ladies out there. From 7pm to 11pm, you can indulge in cocktails, food and fun, with two complimentary drinks on arrival and a 30 per cent discount on their final bill for the night for the night.

Playa, The Club, Palm West Beach, Tues 7pm to 11pm, Tel: (0)50 504 4506 @playadubai

Moe’s on The 5th

Meet us at Moe’s… Not only has the sleek bar launched three brand-new cocktails, but you’ll be able to try them all out because Moe’s is offering ladies four free drinks every Wednesday from 6pm onwards.

Moe’s on The 5th, Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Centre, Wed from 6pm onwards, four free drinks, Tel: (0)4 333 3055 @moesonthe5th

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum

Perched atop the Radisson on The Palm, this Mediterranean-inspired escape is offering the ladies the opportunity to enjoy the immaculate views paired with free-flowing wine. That sounds like a win to us. Priced at Dhs199 ladies can enjoy wine accompanied by live entertainment.

Tonino Lamborghini Mare Nostrum Skypool and Restaurant, Radisson The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tues, Dhs199, 7pm till late, Tel: (0)58 559 4222 @tlmarenostrumdubai

Images: Supplied