Green warriors, the emirate’s own sustainable initiative is on the hunt for your capital ideas…

Young startup founders in Abu Dhabi, pull on your thinking caps and churn out your greenest, cleanest schemes. The Ma’an Social Incubator’s 8th edition is on the lookout for your next big idea.

This year, the theme of focus will be SDG 13: Climate Action. For the unversed, it is one of 17 sustainable goals aimed at taking action to combat climate change. It also aims to achieve a climate-neutral world by 2050, which lines up perfectly with the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 initiative.

It is no secret that young minds are creative minefields, and the 8th edition was launched with the intent of encouraging the emirate’s entrepreneurial and sustainability-inclined youth to develop their social impact startups and scale them into social enterprises. The initiative benefits nicely from the youth’s passion to develop breakthrough solutions to social and environmental challenges. It is powered by Tamkeen and anchored at NYU Abu Dhabi, with Ma’an and startAD teaming up to offer a unique opportunity to the social entrepreneur in you.

The Authority of Social Contribution – Ma’an aims to unite the government, private sector, and civil society to build a culture of social contribution and participation, through innovation. Ma’an is part of Abu Dhabi’s development accelerator initiative ‘Ghadan 21’ and overall social development framework, aimed at improving the lives of residents in the capital.

The initiative adds to Abu Dhabi and the UAE’s extensive, sustainability-driven measures, including ambitious mega-projects such as the Abu Dhabi Lighting Project and the UAE’s Net Zero by 2050 vision. This comes on the back of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan announcing that 2023 would be the ‘Year of Sustainability’.

