Capital dwellers, get ready to see the light, because the city is taking big steps towards energy efficiency. The Municipality of Abu Dhabi has confirmed that the first phase of the city’s smart lighting project, which aims to replace road lighting with light-emitting diode (LED) technology, has been completed successfully. With only phase one saving the city Dhs22 million annually, it gives Abu Dhabi’s energy-saving goals a major boost with more to come.

The emirate’s smart lighting project has been split into five phases, which will see its implementation cover smaller geographical zones. With an allotted concession period of twelve years, it will achieve close to 400 million kWh of electricity savings, equivalent to approximately a 74 per cent reduction in power consumption. Phase 2 alone will witness the supply, installation, operation and maintenance of 133,473 LED energy-efficient road lights. There is simply no making light of a project so beneficial to Abu Dhabi.

This mega-project is an energy-efficient initiative, aimed at ensuring the highest standards of sustainability. Building on the success of the first phase, its partnership with the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) will deliver significant energy reductions across the emirate’s road lighting infrastructure, making an important contribution to the UAE’s lofty sustainability goals. Talk about a stepping stone.

If you thought that was everything, the project aims even higher. It will also endeavour to help Abu Dhabi keep its motorists safe as a result of the project’s implementation. It also aims to improve the quality of life for those of us, who live and travel through the areas covered.

Ambitious? Maybe. Achievable? Absolutely. The supremely-critical project is going full steam ahead, with the expansive vision of hitting bullseye, on its energy efficiency targets set in the UAE Net-Zero by 2050 initiative.

