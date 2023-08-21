It’s easy being green…

We’ve rounded up 25 of the best places to get vegetarian and vegan food in Dubai. From satisfying burgers to soulful salads, discover the Dubai restaurants that are dishing out the city’s tastiest vegan and vegetarian dishes.

XVA Café

This cafe serves up exquisite vegetarian and vegan food, featuring a full menu of plant-based main courses, salads, soups and desserts. The interiors of XVA Café reflect the place it’s housed in – the XVA Art Hotel. Spread across three shaded courtyards, it speaks to the café romantic’s heart, and what’s not to like about Middle Eastern-inspired grub.

XVA Café, XVA Art Hotel, Al Fahidi, daily 7am to 10pm, Tel: (0)4 353 5383, xvahotel.com

Yumi

This vegan food place is all about health, with all dishes on their menu being made with organic, local products, and containing plant proteins and superfoods. All macros calculated for you, all you have to do is tuck in and enjoy the good food.

Yumi, Cluster R, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sun to Fri, 10am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 50 268 9797, weareyumi.com

Little Erth

Vegan spaghetti and meatballs, Buddha burgers, colourful yoga bowls, and carrot cake with cashew cream are just some of the tempting plant-based dishes on offer at Little Erth. This outlet is also dog friendly, so bring your four-legged friends along.

Little Erth, Shop 34, Building J2, Cluster J, JLT, daily, 12pm to 10pm, Tel: (04) 276 7287, nabzandg.com

Ultra Brasserie

At this virtuous brasserie, with Marina and Downtown locations, start your day with a delicious vegan breakfast, tuck into a vibrant vegan bowl for lunch, and finish with a hearty vegan burger.

Ultra Brasserie, Dubai Marina, Sat to Sun 8am to 7pm, Fri and Thur 7am to 8pm, @ultrabrasserie

Wild & The Moon

With locations in Dubai, Paris and New York, this hip eatery does a roaring trade in breakfast bowls, lunchtime salads, and raw desserts made from nuts, cacao and coconut oil.

across various locations, Tel: (800) 9453, wildandthemoon.ae

Roots Bistro

When you’re craving comfort food, Roots Bistro delivers with its vegan takes on ramen, paella and lasagne.

Techno Hub 2, Dubai Silicon Oasis, Sat to Thu 9am to 6pm; Kave, Al Quoz, Mon to Sat 11am to 9pm. Tel: (04) 333 8772. rootsbistro.ae

Seva

This plant-based café is renowned for its cakes and desserts, such as Snickers pie or the triple chocolate cheesecake, all free from gluten and refined sugar.

Street 27B, Jumeirah 1, Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai, daily, 8am to 10pm, Tel: (0) 56 534 2899, sevaexperience.com

The Raw Place

Using certified organic, GMO-free, plant-based ingredients, The Raw Place delivers detox juices, handmade nut milks, superfood bowls and restorative soups around Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

therawplace.com

Project Chaiwala

If you love tea, Project Chaiwala is one place you have to visit. The renowned tea cafe now serves up its delicious teas in a range of vegan options. Opt for a delicious karak, zafarani chai or masala chai prepared using oat milk or if you prefer a golden chai latte – you can have it made with almond or coconut milk.

Project Chaiwala, across various locations, @projectchaiwala

Soul Santé

Even committed meat-eaters will be impressed by the plant-based offerings here. Feast on pulled jackfruit tacos, white bean falafel and cauli rice, beetroot sliders, and even eggless omelettes.

Soul Santé, Jannah Place, Dubai Marina, Dubai, daily, 7am to 10pm. Tel: (0)50 783 7685. facebook.com/soulsantecafe

Fuchsia Urban Thai

With a 25-strong menu of vegetarian and vegan dishes, you’ll never go hungry when ordering from this top-notch Thai eatery.

Fuchsia Urban Thai, across various locations, fuchsiame.com

Bloom Vegan Kitchen

For a vegan delivery fix straight to your door, order Bloom’s gluten-free burrito bowl, or Vegan Don’t Bite Burger with guac, lettuce, jalapenos, red onion pickles and vegan cheese.

talabat.com

Freedom Pizza

Freedom Pizza is fast becoming a favourite for the health-conscious. Try their ‘free-gan’ pizza with peppers, caramelised onions, jalapenos, onions, cherry tomato, cilantro, vegan cheese and red sauce.

Freedom Pizza, across various locations, takeaway only, freedompizza.ae

Bounty Beets

Kick-start your day with the plant-based scramble or chia bowl, linger over a vegan lunch of ‘lamb’ tacos, or enjoy a plant-based afternoon tea of sandwiches and cakes. Plus, it’s pet-friendly to boot.

Bounty Beets, Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily, 8am to 10pm, reservation required. Tel: (04) 511 7373, bountybeetsdubai.com

Brambles

Expect creative vegan and vegetarian bites at this cute cafe in Barsha Heights. Multi-culti mashups include shakshuka breakfast tacos, avocado pizza with coriander and chilli, and vegetarian lasagne with lentils and quinoa.

Brambles, across various locations, bramblesdxb.ae

Lah Lah

Vegan options at this cool Asian eatery in the Greens include zesty Thai salads, curries, dumplings and stir-fries.

Lah Lah, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sun to Thurs 12pm to midnight, Fri & Sat 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 519 1111. zabeelhouse.com/thegreens/restaurants

Comptoir 102

Their seaweed pesto with guac and flaxseed crackers has a cult following, but there are plenty more vegan delights to discover on the menu of this impossibly chic cafe-lifestyle store in Jumeirah.

Comptoir 102, 102 Beach Rd, Jumeirah 1, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 385 4555. comptoir102.com

Marks & Spencer

Enjoy nutritious vegan dishes when you dine in at one of the Marks & Spencer cafes in the Dubai Mall, Dubai Festival City Mall, Festival Plaza, the Springs Souk or Marina Walk, including vegan breakfasts and lunchtime salads. Or, fill your fridge and pantry with ready-made meals from the Plant Kitchen range, available in Marks & Spencer’s food halls.

Marks & Spencer, Dubai Festival City Mall, daily, 8am to 8pm, Tel: (0)4 206 6476, marksandspencer.com

MAMA’ESH

Palestine is only a bite away at this authentic street food-style establishment. Visitors can enjoy their many vegetarian and vegan options whilst enjoying free tea refills. Mama’esh provides all-day breakfasts for those late risers and a classic we all know and love, their authentic Palestinian Zaatar manaeesh. No Dubai resident is far away from Mama’esh, with over six sites across the emirate. Make sure to stop by soon for a quick karak tea or a lazy breakfast.

Various locations in Dubai, mamaesh.com

Planet Terra

Foodies, travellers, and creative types can all congregate at Planet Terra. You can soothe your soul as well as your body in this serene environment that is 100 per cent organic and vegan. Their objective is to bring together a fusion of the world’s tastes, traditions and energies. Everyone can enjoy a veganized version of a British classic with their ‘tofish and chips’. Crispy tofu topped with toasted nori seaweed, lemon, miso mayo and sweet potato fries is simply unmissable. This weekend, treat yourself to some timeless favourites with a healthy twist.

Planet Terra, Ground Floor, Panorama Building, The Greens, Dubai, Mon to Sun 7.30am to 10.30pm. Tel: (0) 4 578 2000. planetterra.life

Tulum

If you’re a fan of dinner and a show, you must make your way to Tulum. This restaurant allows you to experience the tastes of Mexico right here in Dubai. Offering breakfast, lunch and dinner, Tulum has adapted some Mexican classics for all our vegans and veggies. The tempura avocado taco with chipotle mayo and pico de gallo is a must. If you’re in need of a midweek treat, Tulum knows we are all suckers for a deal. Hosting their weekly taco Tuesday between 8 to 11pm, for Dhs210 per person.

Fashion Avenue, Dubai Mall, Dubai, Mon to Sun 10am to 12am. Tel: (0)4 514 0135. tulum.ae

SoulGreen

Experience dinner and a view on the Creek Harbor at Soul Green. Expect tasty and nourishing vegan and veggie food like their Indian style, rogan josh tofu buddha bowl. Guests can enjoy their daily sundowners deal between 4 to 7pm, with 2-for-1 on selected drinks and bites. Every Wednesday, there is also lady’s night providing three complimentary drinks with a minimum spend of Dhs100. SoulGreen offers options for meat and fish eaters as well, mindfully preserving biodiversity and obtaining produce from environmentally friendly farms.

Dubai Creek Harbour, Dubai, Mon-Sun 12pm to 1am, Tel:(0)50 747 6678, soulgreen.ae

Folly

This contemporary establishment located in the heart of Souk Madinat Jumeriah presents its signature vegan menu. At Dhs325 per person, F0lly offers five dishes including a main infused with truffle and a chocolaty almond dessert. The garden patio, rooftop, and kitchen bar are all available for guests to enjoy their meals. Folly offers a Saturday and Sunday brunch in addition to weekday happy hours, aware of the weaknesses of every Dubai inhabitant.

Souk Madinat Jumeriah, Dubai, daily, 1pm to 12am, Tel: (0)4 430 8535, folly.ae

CLAP

Expect fine dining at CLAP, where Japanese cuisine is being redefined. This establishment offers 30 vegetarian dishes in addition to vegan options. The restaurant prides itself on its unique and surprising combinations, keeping all its guests on their toes. Guests can enjoy small plates, sushi and main courses in their dining room, terrace, lounge or bar. A highlight is the signature CLAP salad, a crunchy salad with dried miso and truffle.

DIFC Gate Village, Dubai, Tel: (0) 4 569 3820, claprestaurant

Cassette

For all our Al Quoz regulars and those who are newbees, Cassette is small sanctuary that everyone needs to try. Tucked away with its own magical courtyard, this cafe is a perfect place to catch up with friends away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Cassette offers a large range of vegan and veggie breakfast, lunch and dinner options. From vegan french toast, to acai bowls, harty salads and a vegan lobster roll, you will not be short of options. Assemble your brunch squad this weekend and get yourself to Cassette.

Cassette, The Courtyard, Al Quoz, Dubai, Mon to Sun 8am to 6pm, Tel: (0)4 349 1966, cassette.ae

