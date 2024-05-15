Abu Dhabi’s own island of thrills never ceases to amaze…

Yas Island never fails to keep the thrills coming in the UAE capital, and here’s all the fun happening this week…

Scorpions: Love at First Sting

German rock supergroup Scorpions are set to play at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena this Friday evening, as part of their Love at First Sting world tour and to mark the 40th anniversary of the album. The timeless Hanover-based hard rockers, known for super hits such as ‘Rock You like A Hurricane’, ‘Wind of Change’, ‘Still Loving You’, ‘Big City Nights’ and many more, are all set to bring their signature arena-shaking guitar riffs and power-soaked vocals, that will ring out to the depths of the Etihad Arena’s seating chart.

Scorpions: Love at First Sting, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 17, from Dhs195. livenation.me

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Etihad Arena (@etihadarena.ae)

An exciting line up of hilarious comedians will descend on the Etihad Arena beginning this weekend, including Aziz Ansari, Tom Segura, Jo Koy, Andrew Schulz, Chris Tucker, Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee. With each performer bringing their signature brand of humour to the capital, expect the Abu Dhabi audience to be left in stitches. Grab your tickets here.

Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, May 18 to 26, from Dhs250. livenation.me

Yas Waterworld’s Ladies Event

This could be the ultimate girls’ getaway you’ve been looking for, as Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi’s iconic Yas Ladies event returns every Friday from April 19, all the way to November. Your fun-filled Friday will include a big splash of adventure, as you dive into a world of aquatic thrills and conquer over 45 rides and slides from 1pm to 10pm. A female DJ will keep the beats coming, and all-female staff will be on site to help you with everything you need.

Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, until November 2024, Fridays 1pm to 10pm. yaswaterworld.com

Enjoy a stage show with the cast of Looney Tunes

An epic showdown of laughter and competition awaits here, with the all-new ‘Team Looney Tunes Get in the Game’ stage show at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. Join beloved Looney tunes icons, Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck as they take the stage to compete for the title of Team Looney Tunes coach. With their trusty team captains and Lola Bunny by their side, they’ll dive headfirst into a competition that showcases their skills, wit, and charm to determine who reigns supreme as the ultimate coach.

Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, until May 26. @wbworldyasisland

In case you missed it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yas Island جزيرة ياس (@yasisland)

Yas Island recently appointed its Chief Island Officer for 2024. Did you catch our piece on the big reveal?

@yasisland