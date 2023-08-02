Tickets go on sale this Friday…

Get ready for a night of pure belly laughs…Andrew Schulz is bringing his stand-up tour The Life Show to Abu Dhabi for one night only. The American funnyman will take to the stage at Etihad Arena on October 22, 2023.

Tickets to see Schulz’s hilarious and unfiltered comedy live go on sale this Friday, August 4. Set your reminders and get them before they’re gone, via the Live Nation website.

New Yorker, Schulz is an actor, comedian, and podcaster, best known for his work on The Brilliant Idiots podcast.

Schulz also starred in Netflix’s Schulz Saves America, romantic comedy You People, and in the remake of White Men Can’t Jump alongside Jack Harlow.

Get ready to cry with laughter as you embark on a journey through the complicated mind of Schulz, as he explores the realms of current events, politics, and the chaos of life…

Andrew Schulz live at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Sunday, October 22. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 4. livenation.me

Images: Provided