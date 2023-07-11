Laughter and entertainment all night long…

Tickets for the performance go on sale this week on Thursday, July 13 at 12pm. Keep your eyes peeled on livenation.me . Register here for pre-sale access which starts at 12pm on July 12.

The funnyman will be filling the Dubai Opera with plenty of laughs with his Mind Fool World Tour on Thursday, September 28, with two back-to-back shows in one night.

The tour comes soon after the release of Das’s fourth Netflix comedy special, Landing, a story about freedom, foolishness, the West, the East and the notion of home and the feeling of being a global citizen. It was the second best-selling act in India’s crowded live entertainment market and ranked as one of the top comedy sellers worldwide. His previous self-titled special Vir Das:For India was the recipient of a 2021 International Emmy Nomination for “Best Comedy” – so you know it’s a show you don’t want to miss.

Need some more laughs?

Another stellar comedian you can’t miss this year is South African funnyman, Trevor Noah. The comedian will be performing at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena on Tuesday, October 3. Noah is a regular performer in the UAE after having performed a number of times across Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. The South African is known for his Emmy award-winning show, The Daily Show, as well as his bestselling books including Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, and sell-out global shows. Don’t want to miss it? Ticket prices start from Dhs295 and can be purchased here.

Can't wait until October? Thankfully, Dubai has no shortage of such spotlights, and July has much to offer in that realm.