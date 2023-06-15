Get ready for some side-splitting laughs…

Dubbed America’s favourite rant man, comedian Bill Burr has just announced that he’s heading to Abu Dhabi later this year.

Gracing the stage at the Etihad Arena on Friday September 1, the popular comedian promises a night of non-stop belly laughs when he lands in the UAE capital.

Tickets go on sale on Monday June 19 at 12pm. But if you can’t wait until then, be sure to sign up to the pre-sale on Live Nation to snap up your tickets before anyone else.

Well known on the entertainment circuit, Bill Burr is a comedian, actor and podcaster known for his philosophical, self-depreciating humour. His comedic style is best described as brilliantly observational, quick-witted and low-key.

Alongside his stand up gigs, Bill Burr is known for a number of roles in films and series including creating and starring in the Netflix animated sitcom, F is for Family, and Immoral Compass. He’s probably best known for playing Patrick Kuby in Breaking Bad. He’s also the hilarious host of a podcast, Bill Burr’s Monday Morning Rants, where he complains about everything from relationships to sports.

Bill Burr is currently on tour in America, with a number of dates taking him across the states this summer. Before he heads on to the European leg of his tour, the comedian and actor lands in Abu Dhabi on September 1.

Set your alarms…

Bill Burr live, Etihad Arena, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Friday September 1, tickets on sale 12pm on Monday June 19. livenation.me

Image: Getty