Those lucky enough to live and work from anywhere are choosing Dubai, here’s why…

Dubai has just topped yet another list, this time as the best city in the world for executive nomads. Abu Dhabi came fourth in the index after Dubai, Malaga, and Miami.

The study has been conducted by Savills and is based on a number of factors including quality of life, climate, air connectivity, internet speed, and prime residential rental market.

With year-round sun, low crime rates, home to the tallest building in the world, a tax-free environment, an impressive dining scene, fabulous hotels, and blue-flag beaches, Dubai is a city where remote workers from around the globe are flocking to live.

Earlier this year, Dubai International Airport was named the World’s Busiest Airport for most international travellers, meanwhile, the UAE ranked first globally for mobile internet speeds.

The quality of co-working spaces in the city is also a magnet for workers. Swapnil Pillai, Savills Middle East associate director of research added “Most of the city’s co-working spaces are operating at near 100 per cent occupancy.”

Here are the top ten cities in the world for remote workers, as per the latest Savills Executive Nomad Index:

Dubai, United Arab Emirates Malaga, Spain Miami, United States Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Lisbon, Portugal Barbados, Caribbean Barcelona, Spain Palma, Spain Algarve, Portugal St Lucia, Caribbean

UAE remote working visa

Inviting digital nomads to switch their #WFH setup to the UAE’s golden beaches, gorgeous cafes, and luxe hotels, the one-year remote working visa allows those working for international companies to live in the UAE while doing so. The one-year visa can also be renewed for a further 12 months for those who wish (and we wouldn’t blame you if you do).

You’ll need proof of employment, six months validity in your passport, a valid medical insurance that covers the UAE, and you must be earning at least $5,000 (Dhs18,250) per month. Find out more about the UAE’s remote working visa here.

Images: Unsplash