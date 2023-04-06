Catch flights, not feelings in 2023…

If you have ever walked through the Dubai airport during Eid or when the summer holidays begin, this news should come as no surprise. Dubai International Airport has maintained its position as World’s Busiest Airport for the ninth consecutive year in a row. The rankings are conducted by Airports Council International (ACI) annually.

.@DXB ranks first globally for the 9th consecutive year as the world’s busiest airport by international traffic in 2022, based on the annual report by @ACIWorld pic.twitter.com/NhF943bqzh — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) April 5, 2023

It should be worth noting that this figure is not based on the overall number of passengers, as that heavy-weight title goes to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport in Atlanta Georgia, United States of America.

However, Dubai International Airport does hold the title for most international travellers which accounted for a whopping 66 million international passengers in 2022.

London Heathrow, Charles de Gaulle in Paris and Schipol in Amsterdam follow behind Dubai in consecutive order. Dubai ranked fifth in overall busiest airports in the world.

Dedicated to the trade

Dubai Airport’s CEO Paul Griffiths commented on the amazing achievement stating that they were quite thrilled to top the list, but it comes as no surprise given the stellar performance throughout 2022, and the upsurge in traffic in the final quarter.

He also mentioned that the increase in demand for air travel was universal last year, but Dubai set itself apart due to the dedication and meticulous planning of each and every service partner that makes up the Dubai Airport’s community.

In an interview with The National, Griffiths stated that “Dubai Airports is projecting the number of passengers who will pass through the international hub by the end of this year (2023) to reach 78 million passengers.”

Images: Dubai Airports