Believe it or not, Dubai Summer Surprises is coming to an end on Sunday, September 3. It was 67 days of non-stop family fun and entertainment, sales and music festivals. If you missed it, the closing weekend is your last chance to experience all the excitement.

Here’s your ultimate guide to the DSS Closing Weekend Celebrations:

DSS Final sale

Missed the fabulous shopping deals this summer? This is your chance to catch up. Citywide, stores and malls are prepping for the epic DSS Final Sale from September 1 to 3. Enjoy further reductions and discounts of up to 90 per cent across top lifestyle, beauty, home, electronics, and fashion brands throughout Dubai.

At Dubai Festival City Mall, a spend of over Dhs1,000 makes you eligible to enter a draw to win a gift card worth Dhs10,000 daily during the DSS Final Sale. Participate in the ‘Big Shopping Huge Wins’ promotion by taking your receipts to the customer service desk.

This is also your last chance to be a SHARE Millionaire. Spend Dhs300+ at Mall of Emirates or City Centre malls in Dubai to be one of the five shoppers to win a whopping one million SHARE points each. Use your SHARE wallet or scan your receipts on the SHARE app to enter the draw.

Raffles

Want to win a luxurious Mercedes-Benz A200 worth Dhs170,000? Simply buy a Rosa Set pencil collection for Dhs50 from idealz.com for the digital coupon entry or a ticket for Dhs50 at ENOC and EPPCO petrol stations, Zoom and at AutoPro service centres, until September 30.

There are more raffles to try your luck at including the DSS Raffle Campaign 2023 and the Back to School raffle, both until September 3. Find all the details here.

DSS Closing Weekend Concerts

Get the best seats in town for the DSS Closing Weekend concerts and comedy shows.

On Friday, September 1, Indian superstar Farhan Akhtar will perform at the Coca-Cola Arena. Ticket prices start from Dhs150 and can be purchased here.

For some Arabic beats, catch the closing performances of the Beat the Heat concert series, featuring Egyptian rock band Massar Egbari and Palestinian rapper Big Sam on September 1 at The Agenda. Ticket prices start from Dhs160 and can be purchased here.

The American-Nigerian Afro-beats sensation Davido returns to Dubai to perform at the Coca-Cola Arena on Saturday, September 2. Tickets are available here with prices starting from Dhs175.

On September 3, rapper Jah Khalib will take the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena. Prices start from Dhs195. Book here.

Finally, get your tickets to unforgettable comedy shows including Irish stand-up comedian Joanne McNally at The Agenda on September 2 and the Kuwaiti play #Room13 at Sheikh Rashid Hall on September 1 and 2.

For more information on Dubai Summer Surprises, visit mydss.ae