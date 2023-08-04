These are our favourite things in the UAE right now…

Tucking into a treat meal at… BEAU Restaurant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

For the August issue, the brilliant What’s On team were tasked with trying out Dubai’s best burgers all in the name of journalistic research. They’re a lucky bunch, I know. Thanks to a strict-ish wedding diet, I missed out on much of the patty rating-and-reviewing action. But rather than save my treat meal until Saturday, this week I caved to cravings with a mid-week visit to oh-so-sleek BEAU Restaurant. A smartly whitewashed restaurant with just a handful of tables, BEAU is the brainchild of former Burj Al Arab culinary master Vincent Le Moal, and serves up a concise menu of burgers, sides and lemonades. A standout was the Jalapeno burger, a perfectly juicy beef patty layered with slices of melty cheese and just the right amount of punch. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@beau.restaurant

Enjoying a relaxing weekend breakfast at… The Guild

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

I’ve eagerly been awaiting the opening of The Guild in ICD Brookfield, not least because I pass it most mornings on my way to the gym. The latest piece in the EatX puzzle isn’t like this brand’s typical fail-safe formula of cosy cafes and pleasant all-day eateries. Instead, this glittering DIFC space is a glamorous spot that still ties into the EatX DNA with its pretty pastry boutique, but it also houses a bar, Champagne room and a duo of yet-to-open restaurants. While only the first Act is open right now, it’s still well worth a visit to check out their breakfast menu, which features crowd-pleasers like avocado toast and Benedicts, as well as some more decadent options like the truffle omelette. – Alice Holtham, Group Editor

@theguilddubai

Listening on repeat to… A Horse with No Name

Earworm alert! Pick up an ol’ Fender, strum a chord or two, and sing along to America’s ‘A Horse with No Name’. Platinum in the UK, Gold in the US, this classic has aged like fine wine since the trio, sons of US Air Force pilots, put it out over fifty years ago. More recently, you might’ve heard it on AMC supershow, Breaking Bad. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

Listen to it on Spotify

Keeping cool with… a Boston Kreme Frappé

‘Yis the season for a nice cold drink or two. Dunkin Donuts get it, and they’ve introduced a frappé variant of the chocolate-meets-custard dessert classic we’re used to saying Doh! and polishing off. Snap it up for Dhs21. – Dinesh Ramanathan, Deputy Editor, What’s On Abu Dhabi

@dunkin_uae

Excited to head to DIFC and revisit… Alma Bar

DIFC is becoming a favourite spot of mine. I recently visited Alma Bar where I enjoyed lip smacking cocktails including a twist on the spicy marg, and old fashioned. The vibe was lovely, the live singer entertained and had us swaying in our seats and the bites were delicious. I easily managed to convince a few friends to visit, and all that’s left now is to pop a date in our busy calendars.– Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@almabardubai

Going shopping-crazy at… Watsons

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Watsons GCC (@watsonsgcc)

Until recently, I had never been to Watsons. I’ve always just walked past it never truly realising what amazing wallet-friendly products lay inside. Last week, I finally checked it out and I walked out with a number of great products including a rose quartz face roller which has been on my ‘want’ list for a long time. I also purchased a serum, a lip balm and an undereye cream from Me+, which so far is working well with my skin. I will definitely go back to try out others from the brand. – Aarti Saundalkar, Online Reporter

@watsonsgcc

Bringing back our Friday night takeout tradition with…House of Tangra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of Tangra by Roobaru (@houseoftangradxb)

One of my favourite Indian restaurants, Roobaru, recently launched a new cloud pop-up kitchen called House of Tangra. And, despite being a delivery-only concept, I just knew we had to try it. House of Tangra serves delicious East Indian food with a Chinese and Nepalese twist. Think momos, curries, soup, spring rolls, and all things spice! If you’re wondering what to do for dinner tonight, may I suggest the Galli chili panner (Dhs36), Thai green prawn curry (Dhs46), and burnt garlic egg fried rice (Dhs23) which all went down a treat in my household last Friday night. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

@houseoftangradxb

Packing the sunshine with me with the help of…Nobody’s Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

You may have already heard the news, but just in case… British fashion label Nobody’s Child has officially landed in the UAE. If you’re unfamiliar with the brand, Nobody’s Child is a sustainable and affordable women’s fashion label known for their chic and stylish pieces, printed dresses, and linen suits. And it’s worn by the likes of my fashion muse, Sienna Miller. Ahead of my two-week summer holiday, it only felt right to pop down and try on some of our favourite and oh-so-colourful pieces. After all, there’s no sunshine in rainy Britain, so I’ll have pack it in the form of wardrobe! Although I’m not sure my husband will fall for that one when he sees my shopping bags. Woops. Anyway, fashionistas in the region can now shop the collection of 18 summery pieces at select Marks and Spencer’s stores in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. – Tamara Wright, Online Reporter

Shop via @marksandspencerme

Welcoming a new furry friend into our home thanks to… K9 Friends

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K9 Friends Dubai (@k9friendsdubai)

Although I’ve been in Jeddah for the past week, while scrolling through Facebook my mum found a puppy that had just been put up for adoption via K9 Friends. The post very quickly made its way into our family WhatsApp group chat and within 48 hours we had a new puppy in the house. His name is Jet and while I haven’t had the pleasure of meeting him just yet, K9 Friends made the process beyond easy and now our home has two adorable little troublemakers. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@k9friendsdubai

The bun hunt brought me to… I am Burger

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Dubai (@whatsondubai)

The latest issue of What’s On Dubai (go get your copy) features our love letter to the best burgers in the city and I think that it’s made it a-BUN-dantly (sorry) clear that the team, myself included, are somewhat burger obsessed. The best part of the search, however, is finding some of my favourite burger joints in the city. One that has become a recent fave is I am Burger. Their smash burgers are just the right amount of crisp on the edge, while maintaining that juiciness throughout the patty and you cannot leave without trying the cinnamon toast milkshake. Thank me later. – Shelby Gee, Junior Reporter

@iamburgerdxb

Humoring my inner dramatic diva with… Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt 💛 (@aliaabhatt)

I went to the movies this week – a classic mother-daughter date activity – and our flick of choice was the very fresh, very fiesty Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, brought to you by director and Bollywood’s unofficial godfather, Karan Johar. It was a deliciously extra affair, with all the pomp, show and ludicrous grandeur of the B-Town fare I know and love. Smack in the era of grey cinema for the high and mighty, it’s probably a nostalgia thing, but I may have fallen a tiny bit for Ranveer Singh’s all-heart Rocky – neon-green Louis Vuitton blazers and all. – Manaal Fatimah, Editorial Intern

Catch it in Vox Cinemas

Eating the seasons at…BRIX Desserts

From the mind of pastry chef Carmen Rueda Hernández comes The Seasons, a four-course dessert tasting menu inspired by the turns of nature and available exclusively at her culinary baby, BRIX Desserts. As far as invention goes, I’ve never had anything quite like it before. Be prepared to not just taste, but smell, see, feel and hear as chef Carmen and her team regale you with sweet tales of summer, winter, autumn and spring. The menu has all the elements of fancy dining – deconstructed cheesecake, icy nitrogen clouds and things that are almost too pretty to eat. – Manaal Fatimah, Editorial Intern

@brixdesserts

Images: Instagram/ Unsplash