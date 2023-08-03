Because you deserve a break…

Staycations are a treasured pastime of UAE residents, and many hotels across the emirates offer top perks for those that live locally. And while it’s nice to beat the heat, sometimes a summer staycation is all you need. From complimentary upgrades to discounts on spa treatments and free night stays, these are the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now.

Dubai

Caesar s Palace Dubai

Caesars Palace Dubai is a fun-filled destination that both adults and little ones can enjoy. Until September 30, GCC Nationals and UAE residents can enjoy a long staycation at the resort saving 25 per cent on their rooms and suites. It includes a complimentary breakfast for two (per night) and if you book the suite, you can enjoy a late in-suite breakfast until 3pm for two per suite (per night). Additionally, you’ll also get daily dining credit to use at the resort, plus credit to use at Qua Spa and Young LDN.

Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, valid until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 556 6666. caesars.com

Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City

UAE residents can get 25 per cent off on stays at Crowne Plaza Dubai Festival City this summer when they check in by September 30. Book the Stay and Play Family Fun offer to save 25 per cent on your stay and enjoy breakfast, dinner, spa vouchers and kids club access. Want something different? There are offers on shop-cations, spacations and more.

Crowne Plaza, Dubai Festival City, room rates start from Dhs360, deal avail until Aug 30, Tel: (0)4 701 2222. ihg.com.

Five Palm Jumeirah

Extend the fun when you book in at the Five Palm Jumeirah. Pay for three nights and stay for four, or pay for six nights and stay for a whopping eight nights with this newest offer at this premier hotel. If you’re looking for a staycation that will keep you on your toes and buzzing all night long, then this is the one for you. Besides the top restaurants, there’s also the REFIVE spa to pamper you, or the pool’s hydrotherapy jets to help revive you.

Five Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 455 9988 palmjumeirah.fivehotelsandresorts.com

Grosvenor House

Retreat to a summer staycation in the charms of the Marina at Grosvenor House. Until September 15, the hotel is offering UAE residents a stay with breakfast for two at Sloane’s plus Dh250 back in dining credit which you can use at the hotel’s award-winning restaurants. You can even enjoy complimentary beach access. Prices start from Dhs655. Avail of the offer using the discount code here.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, room rates start from Dhs655, deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 317 6000, grosvenorhouse.com

JA Resort

Planning a long staycation? JA Resorts and Hotels is offering you the chance to pay for five nights but stay for seven. Check out all the details here and use the promo code JA7SUM after you’ve decided on the hotel.

JA The Resort, Jebel Ali, prices vary, deal avail until Sept 30, Tel: (0)4 814 5555, jaresortshotels.com

JA Hatta Fort Hotel

Escape the hustle and bustle of the city and retreat to JA Hatta Fort Hotel, Dubai’s first and only mountain resort nestled in the picturesque Al Hajar Mountains. You will enjoy 40 per cent off on stays with a buffet breakfast, plus a daily food and beverage credit of up to Dhs100. Soak in the cool mountain views while hiking or biking, or try your hand at archery or go swimming refreshing drink in hand. Kids stay for free, and they can enjoy complimentary mini-golf and playground access.

JA Hotel Resort, Hatta Oman Road, room rates start from Dhs375, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 814 5500, jaresortshotels.com

Jumeirah Beach Hotel

Enjoy some rest and relaxation without leaving the city with Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s family staycation package. You can save 25 per cent on a family-themed staycation and kids under 11 get to stay and dine for free at selected restaurants. You’ll get unlimited access to the hotel’s five pools, Wild Wadi Waterpark, and access to the KiDS Club. Read more here.

Jumeirah Beach Hotel, Jumeirah St, Umm Suqeim 3, room rates start from Dhs1,250, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (800) 5863 4724, jumeirah.com

Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf

Across Jumeirah’s impressive portfolio of Madinat Jumeirah properties, you can save up to 30 per cent on stays as a UAE resident. The collection of beachfront hotels includes Jumeirah Al Naseem, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Jumeirah Mina A’Salam and Jumeirah Dar Al Masyaf. You’ll enjoy additional benefits including access to Wild Wadi Waterpark and the pools, plus you can pamper yourself at Talise Spa and receive another treatment for free. Read more and book here.

Madinat Jumeirah, Al Sufouh 1, room rates vary depending on hotel selection, Tel: (0)4 366 8888, jumeirah.com.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

In need of a wellness retreat? Then head down to the luxurious Ottoman-inspired beachside resort Jumeirah Zabeel Saray for a relaxing summer staycation. The hotel offers two options for guests to choose from, where your staycation can include daily complimentary breakfast or, daily complimentary breakfast; lunch or dinner. You can expect to save up to 40 per cent depending on the package option you choose. Have little ones? You will save more dirhams as kids under 12 can dine for free. The two packages include beach access, access to Sindbad’s Kids Club, preferential rates to Wild Wadi Waterpark, a Dhs100 gift voucher to redeem at Talise Ottoman Spa, late check-out, complimentary non-motorised water sports and 40 per cent off tours at Inside Burj Al Arab. For more information or to book, head here.

Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Crescent Roadm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs526, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 453 0000, jumeirahzabeelsaray.com

Kempinski Hotel and Residences Palm Jumeirah

GCC residents can enjoy a relaxing stay at the idyllic Kempinski Hotel Palm Jumeirah with 30 per cent off on the standard daily rate. The stay is inclusive of Brunello restaurant breakfast, complimentary access to the Titan Kids Club, and use of the Kempinski bikes to explore the hotel throughout the stay. Make sure you use the code GCC30 when booking.

Kempinski Hotel and Residences, Palm Jumeirah, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 444 2000, kempinski.com

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates

Enjoy a staycation with 20 per cent off on the best flexible rate plus dine-in credit (Dhs500 or Dhs200 depending on room choice) to use per stay. An additional 20 per cent is offered for you to use at Senasia Spa and guests who book the corner suite will also receive two tickets to Ski Dubai

Kempinski Hotel Mall of The Emirates, Al Barsha, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 341 0000, kempinski.com

Legoland

Perfect for little travellers, there’s an in-room treasure hunt included, and the whole family can enjoy a hearty buffet breakfast. Of course, no stay would be complete without a thrilling visit to the Legoland theme park and for guests staying at the hotel, you can get free access to either Legoland Dubai or Legoland Water Park.

Legoland, Dubai Parks and Resorts, room rates start from Dhs965 for two adults and one child. Tel: (0)4 825 1650, legoland.ae

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa Book an overnight staycation at the iconic Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa where serene beaches and stunning sunsets await you. The beachfront hotel is offering UAE residents an exclusive deal until September 15, with packages starting at Dhs799 per night, inclusive of daily breakfast at Brasserie 2.0 plus Dhs250 credit to use on food and beverages.

Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Al Mamsha Street, Dubai Marina, room rates start from Dhs799, deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 399 5555, marriott.com

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah

Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah is Dubai’s newest leisure gem on the shoreline of Palm West Beach. The resort puts family at the centre of its ethos which means families will be able to create a number of memories during their stay. Guests will be able to use the private beach, outdoor pool with jacuzzis, the Kids Club, and enjoy family time in their family-friendly rooms. Their 10 restaurants also have themed kids menus. Adults can join in on the fun too and enjoy the spa, fitness centre and more. Rates start from Dhs980 but ensure you use the code ZJL when booking.

Marriot Resort, Palm West Beach Palm, Jumeirah Road, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs980, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0) 4 666 1111, marriott.com

ME Dubai

Designed by Zaha Hadid, this exquisite hotel is giving you the opportunity to beat the heat with its new summer staycation offer. Avail the Always ME rooms for as low as Dhs600 per night, with a breakfast spread and early check-in or late check-0ut (subject to availability) included. For a minimum of two nights’ stay or more, get a complimentary upgrade to the Superior rooms. A 20 per cent discount can be availed on all restaurant orders and signature treatments at Wellness Spa. Make your reservations on reservations.me.dubai@melia.com.

ME Dubai, Burj Khalifa Boulevard, Business Bay, Dubai, deal avail until Aug 30. Tel: (0)4 525 2515, melia.com

Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai

Pack your best swimsuits, sunscreen and your Emirates ID and make your way to Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai for a fun staycation. For a two night stay, you can avail of a 30 per cent discount, plus breakfast at Cafe Nikki, and free entrance to the beach club. To de-stress, you have a 30 per cent discount on treatments at Nikki Spa. Room rates start from Dhs800, and don’t forget to use code STAYCATION before you reserve.

Nikki Beach Spa & Resort Dubai, Pearl Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs800. Tel: (0)4 376 6000, dubai.nikkibeach.com

One&Only Royal Mirage

Nestled in luscious gardens and resting on one kilometre of private beach overlooking The Palm, this hotel is one of the dreamiest retreats for couples. The UAE resident rate includes 20 per cent off on food and beverages, spa treatments and water sports activities. For those staying over for two nights, they will receive complimentary access to Aquaventure Waterpark. Additionally, there will be complimentary use of the fitness, tennis, and padel court facilities, perfect for an active stay. Read more and book here.

One & Only Royal Mirage, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, room rates start from Dhs950. Tel: (0)4 399 9999, oneandonlyresorts.com

Palazzo Versace Dubai

Enjoy a luxury escape to the haute fashion hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai, where rates start from Dhs999+++ until September 30. As part of the offer, guests can indulge in breakfast at Giardino for two plus a high tea for two at Mosaico. You will also get a Dhs150 spa voucher and an additional 20 per cent off on food and beverages and get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverage across the resort.

Palazzo Versace Dubai, Al Jaddaf, room rates start from Dhs999+++, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 556 8740, palazzoversace.ae

Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences

Looking for a getaway to suit the whole family? You might want to consider a lavish summer by the banks of the Creekside Riviera at Dubai Creek Resort. Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Golf Residences offer eclectic dining experiences, spa treatments, beautiful lagoon beach rooms and more, making the location the ideal destination to make this summer one for the books. Running until September 30, UAE residents can avail of 20 per cent off room rates as well as on select restaurants and bars. For a little pampering, there’s a 10 per cent off at Amara Spa and Rossano Ferretti Salon.

Park Hyatt Dubai and Dubai Creek Gold Villas, Dubai Creek Resort, room rates start from Dhs746, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 602 1234, dubaicreekresort.com

Raffles The Palm

This summer, escape to Raffles The Palm on the vibrant beaches of Palm Jumeirah and enjoy a special residents discount valid until September 30. Get away from the bustling city and enjoy 25 per cent off the best available rate when booking one of the rooms, suites, or villas. There is also a 25 per cent discount on in-room dining.

Raffles The Palm, West Cresent Palm Jumeirah, deal avail until Sept 15. Tel: (0)4 248 8888, raffles.com

SLS Dubai

At its core, the SLS Dubai focuses on glamour, luxury and relaxation and this summer is no different. Get ready for a blissful staycation inclusive of breakfast and a 60-minute massage or LED mask facial for two along with access to the pool, gym, and spa for a starting price of Dhs1,399. Book here.

SLS Dubai, Marasi Drive, Business Bay, room rates start from Dhs1,399, deal avail until Sept 30. Tel: (0)4 607 0757, ennsimore.com

Taj Dubai

Taj Dubai has a brunch-cation offer running over the weekends in August where guests can enjoy a Saturday brunch at The Eloquent Elephant with house beverages, plus the breakfast buffet the next day. You can relax by the pool, work out at the gym or go shopping at Dubai Mall.

Taj Dubai, Downtown Dubai, room rates start from Dhs599 (for one) and Dhs799 (for two), deal avail until Aug 26. Tel: (0)4 438 3100, tajhotels.com

Voco Dubai The Palm

Relax on the shores of the picturesque Palm Jumeirah’s West Beach with a getaway to Voco Dubai The Palm. This summer, the beachfront hotel has a 30-hour staycation offer on weekdays until August 31. Room rates start at Dhs450 valid for two adults, inclusive of early check-in and late check-out (on weekdays), a scrumptious European breakfast buffet at Maison Mathis, access to the rooftop pool and hotel’s private beach plus Dhs100 credit to redeem on food and drink. As part of the IHG dining deal, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy up to 30 per cent off at the restaurants, too.

Voco Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah West Beach, room rates start from Dhs450, deal avail until Aug 31. Tel:(0)4 249 5555, ihg.com

Vida Hotels

Fan of Vida Hotels? Avail of 25 per cent off on all the hotel’s room options during the summer (until August 31) and in more good news, kids go free. The deal is valid across a number of hotels. Head here to learn more and to book.

Vida Creek Harbour, Ras Al Khor, prices vary, deal avail until Aug 31. Tel: (0)4 428 8888, vidahotels.com

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah

This stunning resort on The Palm is home to spacious suites, ocean views, chilled pools, delectable dining, and rejuvenating spa experiences. For a starting price of Dhs1,400 families can enjoy a family room and suite, plus a lavish breakfast, downtime at the pool or fun activities at the Coco Kids Club. Couples booking here can book the half-board package for a starting price of Dhs2,000 which includes a buffet breakfast and complimentary house drinks from 6pm to 9pm and dinner at any of the resort’s dining venues.

Waldorf Astoria Dubai Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs1,4000. Tel: (0)4 818 2222, hilton.com

W Dubai The Palm

For a starting price of Dhs999 (single room), you will not only enjoy a staycation but a brunch at Michelin starred-restaurant Torno Subito, breakfast at Liv plus half off on body rejuvenation treatments at AWAY Spa. Going with a plus one, it’s Dhs1,299 for a double room.

W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, room rates start from Dhs999, deal avail until Sept 29. Tel: (0)4 245 5555, marriott.com

Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi

Bring the family along and check into a world of fun for everyone. Your stay will include breakfast and dinner at Mina’s Kitchen for two adults and two children, along with non-motorised water sports fun, and unlimited access to the kids club and Jungle Bay Waterpark. Use code ZJL when making your bookings.

Westin Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, room rates start from Dhs950, deal avail until Oct 13. Tel: (0)4 399 4141, marriott.com