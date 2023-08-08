Beachside living…

Have you ever wanted to spend the weekend on the beach but were limited because of unnecessary camping gear? Thankfully, Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain has come to our rescue with the announcement of a brand new glamping site.

Beautiful bungalows

Casa Mikoko, which is managed by Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain sneakily updated its Instagram bio to state “bungalows soon.” The venue also announced on July 28 that they will be closed as of August 1 for renovations – coincident, we think not.

You can already sleep over at the Kite Beach site, if you’d like to camp you can stay overnight in one of the many huts, and the stay starts from Dhs200.

Kite Beach Umm Al Quwain is one of the UAE’s best-kept secrets complete with a beach-chic restaurant, kayaking, a gym and countless other activities and we suspect that the venue is about to become even more spectacular with the opening of these glamping bungalows.

Casa Mikoko, Kite Beach Center Umm Al Quwain, bungalows opening soon. @kitebeachcenter.uaq

Glamping across the UAE

As soon as we know more about these super secret bungalows at the beach we will keep you updated, so make sure to keep this page bookmarked.

Until then, the UAE is home to countless other glamping sites that you can check out to scratch your staycation bug.

Hatta

Home to plenty of outdoor activities Hatta is the perfect place to head to if you’re looking for a glamping site. The Dome Park is complete with 15 dome-shaped, permanent luxury tents designed with panoramic windows offering majestic views of the Hatta mountain range.

Hatta Dome Park, Hatta Wadi Hub, located off the Dubai-Hatta road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 852 2200. visithatta.com @visit.hatta

Bab Al Nojoum

Wake up to the sound of waves, in iconic glamping tents under swaying trees at Bab Al Nojoum. There’s plenty you can get up to including water sports activities, yoga, chill in the hammocks with a book and much more.

Bab Al Nojoum, Hudayriyat Leisure & Entertainment District. Tel: (02) 691 0222, babalnojoum.com

Mysk Moon

The family-friendly Moon Retreat is home to 10 single-bed domes, two units of one-bedroom tents and four family tents. They all come with views of the Al Faya Mountains and the desert, a terrace where you can barbecue and most of them have temperature-controlled pools. At the venue, you won’t spot any cafes or restaurants. However, when you book your glamping experience, you will be asked to book your meals with options available for non-vegetarians, vegetarians and seafood fans.

Moon Retreat, Mleiha, Sharjah. Tel: (0)6 801 2020, myskhotels.com