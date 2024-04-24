Run, not walk, to Dubai Festival City…

Not right now, obviously. When the time comes, in June, for your dose of all things K-Pop, EDM and one big water fight. The WATERBOMB Festival is one of Korea’s biggest coming together of the two genres and a lot of water, and will be landing in Dubai to serve us some of that K-Town magic on June 7 and 8.

Tickets to the festival will go on sale on Friday, April 26, on Platinum List, so keep your eyes peeled out for that. The whole affair is an amazing fun blend of live performances from the biggest names in EDM, K-Pop and beyond and one water fight to remember.

This multi-sensory experience is presented by Drip Bros, with a focus on water. Expect to see powerful water cannons released throughout performances, and water pistols which you can fire along with the other party-revelers as you dance to the beats of your favourite artists.

Huge in South Korea, WATERBOMB has taken the country by storm, and is now going on a buzzing world tour across the globe to bring this mix of music of water to other places. It’s a step aside from your usual festival gig, and will be a memorable one for sure.

Stay tuned for a huge announcement of the exciting lineup of artists set to perform at the festival, as well as the ticket drop. This is one thing you don’t want to miss.

Other fun things from Korea

Another festival is making its way from the land beyond yonder, this one a free one too. Seoul My Soul in Dubai at The Agenda next month takes place over two days on Monday, May 6 and 7 and there are plenty of activities to look forward to – all of which offer a taste of the Seoul lifestyle. The venue will open at 4pm on May 6, and at 2pm on May 7.

The best news? The event is free to attend, but you do have to register here. You can only register for two people max, so ensure you have enough bookings for the whole crew. Do note, tickets may run out due to limited availability.

Read more here.

WATERBOMB Festival, Dubai Festival City, Dubai, Jun 7 and 8, tickets out soon, @waterbomb_dubai_official

