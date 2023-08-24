Get hyped…

For many of us, techno doesn’t cut it and rap just isn’t enough on a night out. Project 174 has just announced that they will bring us a Drum n Bass night to the P7 Arena in the Media One Hotel parking lot in Dubai.

Get ready because tickets are already available here and the party will kick start on Friday, October 6, doors open from 10pm. If for whatever reason you can’t make it this time, Project 174 has promised that the drum n bass night will be a regular feature on the Dubai nightlife calendar. Early bird tickets start from Dhs150.

The lineup

Headlining the event is none other than Andy C. If you aren’t familiar he is a powerhouse in the industry who has had sold-out concerts at Wembley Arena. He has also performed at the likes of Glastonbury and Creamfields. His career has amassed him over 40 awards.

In the booth, he is known for hits including Heartbeat Loud, Till Dawn and Ghost. He has also worked on remixes for hits such as The Prodigy’s Firestarter, Major Lazer’s track Get Free and countless others.



Supporting Andy C, the lineup will also see the likes of Motion, an Egyptian DJ who is renowned for delivering unmatched basslines. Yeomans is an emerging artist who has already made an impact on the Dubai clubbing scene. Last, but certainly not least we will also see Whitley Ruchea take to the deck who is an expert in taking control of the dance floor with finesse.

More in October

A British independent label group that has been responsible for some of the biggest parties across the UK, Ibiza, and Miami is finally returning to Dubai. The three-day festival will take place from Friday, October 13 until Sunday, October 15.

The first event on Friday, October 13 will be taking place at an undisclosed warehouse location that has never been used before for this kind of event.

The next day, Saturday, October 14 welcomes you to the sandy shores of none other than Soul Beach at The JA Resort where Defected’s signature sound will complement the sun-soaked venue sublimely.

The last day of partying, if you’re still able to keep going – will be hosted at a pool venue that has not yet been confirmed. Tickets start from Dhs350.

Project174, P7 Arena, Media One Hotel, Media City, Fri Oct 6, early bird tickets from Dhs150. onmyguestlist.xyz

