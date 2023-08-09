Automating the service to make it more user friendly…

If you’ve found yourself grounded with a travel ban following the outcome of a criminal case in the Dubai courts – there’s a new streamlined, digital way to get those wings unclipped.

The service, launched by Dubai Public Prosecution, will allow individuals to make a payment online, and then following court approval enjoy an automatic uplifting of their travel curtailment.

An article featured on Gulf Business, explains that “the smart service” also “aligns with Dubai Police to cancel arrest warrants and stop searches for individuals”.

It’s part of the government’s ‘Services 360’ policy, approved by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, which aims to push smart solutions for life admin, fast-tracking processes, and taking pressure off bricks and mortar service centres.

How do I lift a travel ban in Dubai?

According to Gulf Business, there are three ways to pay the fines associated with your ban:

Visit the link in the text message sent to you by the Public Prosecution following judgement on your case. To gain access, you’ll need to use your digital ID, and then pay your fine electronically.

The fines can also be paid through payment machines for electronic or cash payments.

Or you can go via the Public Prosecution website route, using your digital ID to pay the fine online.

When you’re all done, you’ll receive a text message from Dubai Public Prosecution confirming receipt of payment.

Overstaying visas

We reported in November of last year that overstay fines for residents and tourists were being brought into line, harmonising at Dhs50 per day. This was a decrease for tourists (formally on Dhs100 per day), but an increase for residents (previously on Dhs25 per day).

In June of this year, there was also an announcement about the removal of the 10 day grace period previously given to tourists at the end of their visa validity.

