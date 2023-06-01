Tourists who overstay their Dubai visit visa will face daily fines…

Just in: Visitors will no longer be given a 10-day grace period after the expiry of their Dubai tourist visas, the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) confirmed to The National on Wednesday, May 31.

Previously, tourists would have 10 extra days from the date their visa expired to stay in the emirate before overstay fines were imposed.

This means the grace period is no longer applicable and anyone who overstays their Dubai visit visa will be immediately fined Dhs50 per day.

The overstay fines for tourist visas were recently reduced by 50 per cent, from Dhs100 per day to Dhs50 per day.

How long before my visit visa expires?

In October 2022, the validity of Dubai tourist visas was extended from 30 days to 60 days. Tourists entering the UAE can enjoy 60 days on a visit visa, including travellers from the UK, US, and Australia.

This can be renewed for a further 60 days upon application, giving tourists up to 120 days to enjoy the UAE.

Some travellers already had different visa-on-arrival arrangements, such as those visiting from Europe’s Schengen zone who are able to stay for 90 days in any 180-day period.

SEE ALSO: UAE unemployment insurance: Last month to sign up or face fines

Those applying for visas should take into account that the days spent filing information or documents are still counted as overstay days, and as such will contribute to the fined days.

Need longer than 60 days?

As well as the regular tourist visa, the UAE cabinet has unveiled a new five-year, multi-entry tourist visa, which allows visitors to stay up to 90 continuous days in the UAE without a sponsor. However, visitors can’t stay for more than 180 days in a year.

For this visa, proof of having a bank balance of $4,000 or equivalent in foreign currency in the last six months is required.

Images: Getty/Unsplash (Omar Yehia)