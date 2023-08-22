An expert on family life in Dubai, Dubai Eye 103.8FM’s Helen Farmer tells us about her UAE best bits…

Each month, we ask residents to share a guide to the UAE through their eyes, from their favourite places to hidden gems, must-try dishes and local brands they love. This month, we chat to Helen Farmer (@_helenfarmer_), broadcast journalist on Dubai Eye 103.8FM and expert on family life in Dubai. Here she shares some of her favourite spots that you need on your radar.

Stay here

We are frequent visitors to Hatta – there’s just something about the mountains that we love. We love JA Hatta Fort Hotel for a laid-back hotel stay. Recently we spent a weekend in the Damani Lodges, where you can barbecue, enjoy the views, and have an action-packed day at the Wadi Hub (axe throwing optional, water slides essential). There’s also great hiking, and kayaking at the dam.

@jahattaforthotel, @visit.hatta

Check this out

There’s a stretch of sand called Sunrise Beach, close to the Four Seasons in Jumeira, that’s a real hidden gem. As the name suggests, it’s great in the morning: the water is calm and we’ve found hundreds of sand dollars. Take a breakfast picnic and make the most of the morning.

Eat here

I love visiting new openings both for the radio show and with my family. We live in an area with some amazing non-licensed restaurants like 21grams, Lila Taqueria, Monno and Orfali Bros. For a celebration, we go to Josette or BB Social Dining in DIFC (for baos and crispy Brussel sprouts) and for pizza with the kids, we head to Blu by the water, or get Pitfire for takeout.

@21grams.dubai, @lilataqueria, @monnodubai, @orfalibros_bistro, @bbdifc, @josettedubai, @blupizzeria, @pitfirepizzabakers

Relax here

You can’t beat the massages and ginger tea in Sensasia Urban Spa, but for real relaxation I love heading to the mountains in Fujairah to camp. You wake up above the clouds. I’d share the exact location but my husband would never forgive me.

@sensasia_spas

Take the family here

Most weekends you’ll find us sailing at Dubai Offshore Sailing Club, and the kids love rock climbing at Adventure Zone. When the weather is kind, you can’t beat the beach or a pool day at one of the Privilee pools.

@doscuae

Road trip to…

Pack up the car and take a road trip to Oman. We recently spend a few days at Jumeirah Muscat Bay, explored the souk, and snorkeled with turtles around Daymaniat Islands. In the cooler months you can swim with whale sharks, so we’ll definitely be back for that.

@jumeirahmuscatbay

