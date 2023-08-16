It may also get a tad dusty…

Feeling the heat today? Like, really feeling it? That’s because temperatures are hovering around the 49°C mark with humidity levels possibly hitting the 80 and even the 85 per cent mark.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), temperatures in Dubai are expected to be in the 43 to 44°C mark, while it will be slightly higher in Abu Dhabi with temperatures in the 44 to 46°C mark.

In the Northern Emirates, temperatures are significantly lower with temperatures peaking at 41°C this week in Umm Al Quwain, and going as low as 34°C in Fujairah. The lowest temperature recorded was a cool 25.1°C early this morning in Ras Al Khaimah’s Jais Mountain.

Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and wind

The NCM also announced chances of convection cloud formations with a possibility of rain on Wednesday, August 16 with low clouds appearing over the Eastern coast on August 17 with the possibility of rain.

The meteorology centre also announced light to moderate winds which, though ‘refreshing’, can cause dust storms during the day with speeds reaching up to 10 to 25km per hour.

Two weeks ago, the NCM also issued urgent updates on weather fluctuation with heavy rainfall lashing the mountain regions of Ras Al Khaimah, the wadi’s of Dubai and even parts of Sharjah.

The NCM urged the public to follow the directions announced by official sources pertaining to the current weather situation experienced by different regions in the country. Urgent updates will be issued by the NCM via their official channels.

Summer rain, makes me feel fine

Summer rains are a relatively common event in the UAE, in that they happen most years. They often come to us via a series of convective (from the heating of water bodies) clouds, and the country can also catch the tail end of monsoons originating in India.

Quite understandably, these sorts of rains are traditionally seen as a blessing in this region.

Seed capital

And what about cloud seeding, are there opportunities here? As per the NCM, yes. The connective clouds over the last few days have been considered suitable for cloud seeding, and as such there have been ongoing cloud seeding works.

