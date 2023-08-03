Ain’t no summer like a Roxy summer…

If fresh, steaming popcorn is your cinema experience’s holy grail, then drop everything you’re doing and run, not walk, to your nearest Roxy Cinemas.

One of the handful of alternative cinema outlets in the city is offering a summer package that sounds almost too good to be true (like the beginning, middle and end of every rom-com ever).

‘Roxy’s Poppin’ Summer’ is perfect for all the families out there looking for a fun activity they can do together during these warm months (minus the potential heatstroke).

From Monday to Friday until 6pm, catch all the latest cinema releases with a chilled beverage – either juice or soda – in hand and an unlimited supply of popcorn for just Dhs59 per head.

The offer is valid until August 31 and will see a stream of weekday screenings from opening time till 6pm at Roxy Cinemas at Dubai Hills Mall, City Walk, The Beach, Al Khawaneej Walk and Boxpark.

Which movies can I catch at Roxy Cinema?

Some of the flicks included in the lineup of movies slated for screening are Disney’s ‘Elemental’, ‘Lyle Lyle Crocodile’, ‘Puss in Boots: The Last Wish’, ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie;’ ‘DC’s The Flash’, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’, ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, ‘Shazaam: Fury of the Kings’ and ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’.

So whether you’ve got imaginative little ones or superhero-crazed teenagers in tow, there’s something for everyone.

That’s not all…

Besides the films, there is also a range of surprise entertainment planned for the family, including mascot appearances during these special screenings and custom-crafted combo packages. These packages can be tweaked to suit the preferences of your family and are prepared by the cinema’s talented chefs.

To book your seats, head to theroxycinemas.com

Roxy Cinemas, across various locations, 1o July to August 31, Mon to Fri, until 6pm, Dhs59 per head, @theroxycinemas

Images: Supplied