Here’s what we know…

Beloved staycation spot Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah, which opened its doors in the northernmost emirate in the UAE in 2013, has temporarily closed its doors.

A decade after opening, the hotel sites refurbishment as the reason for its summer hiatus, which has been ongoing since July.

Taking to Instagram, the luxury Ras Al Khaimah hotel has shared regular updates as it embarks on a refurbishment, which according to one post is to ‘enhance our facilities and elevate our services further.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah (@waldorfastoriarak)

But we won’t have long to wait to check-in again. According to the hotel website, the property will reopen again on September 30.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah’s current collection of restaurants include Lexington Grill and Bar, Peacock Alley, Azure Restaurant, Umi and more; the Waldorf Astoria Spa – all of which are not open for reservations. At the moment, we are not sure if the hotel will welcome new restaurants, but stay tuned.

The neighbouring Al Hamra Golf Club remains open.

Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah was Waldorf Astoria’s first hotel in the UAE and is a popular staycation spot for residents of other emirates looking to soak up its sandy beaches and shimmering waters. Both the exterior and the interior of the 346-room hotel were designed to reflect the charm of an Arabian palace with its luxury rooms (before closing) showcasing arabesque touches and hues of beige, white and blue.

While we await the hotel’s reopening…

If the Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah was on your list for a summer staycation this month, don’t worry – there are other options you can check out. Here are 40 of the best summer staycation deals in the UAE right now spanning Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah.

Images: Archive