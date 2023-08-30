Consider this our gift to you…

If you have a birthday coming up, visit these spots in Dubai for a free treat. Just remember to bring your Emirates ID or passport along and more importantly, call ahead to make your reservations and to let them know it’s your special day.

AB’s Absolute Barbecues

Go to this popular grill restaurant on your birthday with at least two friends (adults) and the birthday boy or girl will receive a free birthday buffet and a cake on the house. Make a reservation well in advance to ensure you have a table.

Available at all three branches in Dubai: Dubai Media City, Deira and Sheikh Zayed Road. Tel: (600) 577 776. @abbqme

Claw BBQ

Head with five mates to Claw BBQ at Hilton Dubai Palm on your birthday for its Saturday brunch and you can enjoy the standard package for free. The legendary American dive bar is home to one of the liveliest brunches in the city making it a great venue for your bday bash. Brunch runs from 12.30pm to 4pm and is packed with indulgent comfort food and unlimited drinks, and if you’re brave, you can sign up for the Rodeo Bull Riding competition. You will be able to claim it as long as the brunch booking is made within six days on either side of your birthday, and your troupe will have to book the prosecco package.

Claw BBQ, Hilton Dubai Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, Tel: (0)4 230 0054. @clawbbqthepalm

Wagamama

Celebrate your birthday at any Wagamama branch in UAE and you will get a free main course of your choice on your birthday. Just download the WagamamaUAE app, and fill in your details. You will also receive a gift voucher for the main course on your big day. Additionally, you can also get one of their free desserts. Their ramen is oh-so-delicious.

Several locations across Dubai, @wagamamauae

Paul Bakery and Restaurant

Who can say no to a free birthday cake? This popular bakery gives you a cake for free on your birthday (you can even claim it seven days after your birthday) and all you have to do is download the Paul Arabia app.

Several locations across Dubai, @PaulArabia

Shakespeare and Co.

The Victorian-inspired café offers a complimentary individual cake when you dine in and spend a minimum of Dhs20. You simply need to make a profile on the Shakespeare and Co. app before your visit.

Several locations, @shakespeareandco

Carluccio’s

Italian restaurant Carluccio’s offers birthday celebrants a special three-course meal anytime during the birthday month. The minimum spend is Dhs100 and the offer is valid on dine-in only. You also need to present a valid ID to the staff to avail of the deal.

Carluccio’s, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina Mall, @carlucciosme

The Scene by Simon Rimmer

This British pub offers a small complimentary dessert for the birthday celebrant if you dine with them. The offer is valid on the day of the birthday and a valid ID must be presented to redeem. Although walk-in is possible, the restaurant recommends diners make a reservation prior to their visit.

The Scene by Simon Rimmer, Dubai Marina Mall, Tel: (0)4 422 2328. @thescene

The Coffee Club

This popular coffeehouse-style café chain gives a free dessert if you’re celebrating your birthday. You simply need to register on The Coffee Club ME app to get a voucher for the offer. The voucher can be availed on the day of or the following week of your birthday.

Several locations, @thecoffeeclub

Secret Parties

All Secret Parties brunches offer a free brunch to the birthday girl/boy but you’ll need to register here at least a couple of weeks before. The team will then drop you an email the month before your Birthday with details on how to claim your free brunch. Besides a meal, you will also get a free birthday cake on the big day.

@secretpartiesdxb

Aquaventure

Prefer to make a splash for your birthday bash? Celebrate your birthday at Aquaventure Waterpark at Atlantis The Palm to be used within a week of your birthday. All you have to do is register your date of birth on the Aquaventure website before the big day and you’ll get a free day pass to this epic waterpark. Two friends will also get 20 per cent off on their pass so you won’t be alone. Additionally, you and your friends can also get 20 per cent off on the Aquaventure Annual Pass.

Aquaventure, Atlantis The Palm, Dubai, open daily 9.45am to 6.30pm. Tel: (0)4 426 0000. atlantisthepalm.com

