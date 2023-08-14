We love a good drinks deal…

Who doesn’t love meeting up in DIFC whether for a brunch or post work drinks? We sure do. Thankfully the DIFC area has some pretty spectacular drinks deals for you to take advantage of. These drink deals are all priced under Dhs100

Here are 4 drinks deals in DIFC under Dhs100

Buffalo Wings and Rings

What’s the deal: Spend Dhs50 on food and get three free drinks.

Tuesdays are for the lads, Thursdays are for the ladies – from 8pm to 12am, when you purchase a food voucher of Dhs50 you will receive three free drinks, we love it when everybody gets a treat.

Buffalo Wings & Rings, DIFC Level C, Liberty House and JLT Lake Level, Cluster U open daily from 12pm to 2am. dubai.bwr-intl.com

Carnival by Tresind

What’s the deal: Dhs99 for four drinks

Carnival by Tresind is opening up your opportunities for post-work drinks in DIFC for the ultimate deal. Priced at Dhs99 you can enjoy four drinks from a curated menu that makes it a no-brainer for your drinks.

Carnival by Tresind, The Buildings by Daman, DIFC, daily from 4pm, Dhs99 for 4 drinks. Tel: (0)52 242 4262 @carnivalbytresind

Sucre

What’s the deal: A cocktail and nibble pairing for Dhs38

The chefs and mixologists at Sucre have worked together to create an experiential pairing menu for guests to enjoy selected cocktails paired with the perfect nibble for every drink and drinks are set at Dhs38. For example, a glass of red is paired with burrata and fig bruschetta.

Sucre, Podium Level, Gate Village 5, DIFC, Mon to Fri from 4pm to 8pm, Dhs38 for a cocktail and nibble pairing. @sucredubai

Salotto by Chic Nonna

What’s the deal: Drinks start from Dhs35

Taking place from Tuesday to Saturday every week the aperitivo afternoon at Salotto means that you can enjoy an ice-cold beer for as little as Dhs35.

Salotto by Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Tue to Sun from 5pm to 9pm, from Dhs35. @salottobychicnonna

Images: Supplied