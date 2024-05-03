Time to say goodbye…

Global Village Dubai is one of the most popular attractions in Dubai over the cooler season and for a good reason. The family-friendly destination offers everything from shopping to dining, attractions, performances and much more.

Global Village Dubai was initially set to close on April 28, 2024, but the family-friendly attraction pushed the closing date to Sunday, May 5, 2024, due to popular demand.

Which means you now only have three days to see it.

What’s inside?

Year after year, Global Village receives millions of visitors from all around the globe who check out the park’s vibrant atmosphere, captivating shows, delectable cuisines, and unique shopping opportunities.

Inside, you can visit plenty of attractions including House of Fear – said to be the region’s scariest haunted house experience with live actors. There’s Digger’s Lab for the little ones, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! – a fun family attraction, and of course there’s the games area where the Ferris wheel and other adrenaline-pumping rides are.

What’s new? This year, Global Village also added a fun mini-golf attraction. There are two golfing experiences, a challenging 9-hole course and an exciting 18-hole course with neon lights. While you’re there, don’t forget to check out Mini World, where you can spot the most iconic attractions around the world.

If Global Village is synonymous with food for you, there are so many spots where you can get your fill.

You can find a majority of the food stalls scattered around, however, the foodie areas you can’t miss are Happiness Street, Railway Market, the Floating Market and the Road to Asia where several fantastic countries including Sri Lanka, the Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Nepal, and more represent themselves.

For entertainment, there’s always something to check out. Either on the main stage, at the Cyber City Stunt Show (a performance with flying bikes, LED-covered police cars and a tank), Neon Galaxy, and even more at the pavilions.

Read our guide here before you visit and stay up to date with all the latest information on @globalvillageuae

Other popular outdoor attractions in Dubai and around the UAE close their doors over the summer. And with the new warm season just around the corner, you only have a limited time to see it.

Images: Supplied by Global Village Dubai