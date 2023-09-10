12 fabulously fun party restaurants in Dubai

Swanky spots offering a side of dancing with dinner…

Dubai’s fun dining scene is thriving, and if you like dining with a side of fabulous festivities – from sparklers to shot shows, dancing or even plate smashing, these are the restaurants to know about.

Here’s Dubai’s most fabulous festive restaurants.

Babylon

Somewhere between a sizzling cabaret and a show-stopping fine dining experience is Babylon. This homegrown dinner and a show concept is one of the newer additions to the haute dining scene, and its elevated offering is the perfect way to kickstart your night out. Doors open from 8.30pm with the shows – an impressive array of variety acts that range from power ballads to expertly choreographed dance routines and daring circus stunts – taking place from 9pm. It’s paired with a crowd-pleasing menu of European and Asian dishes, all plated perfectly and complimenting the upscale surroundings. While the show takes centre stage, expect sparklers, audience interaction, and when the shows finish after twelve, head on to the club lounge to keep the party going until the early hours.

Babylon DIFC, Podium Level, Gate Village 05, DIFC, Dubai, Tues to Sun 8.30pm to 3am, Sat brunch 1pm to 4pm, Mon closed, Tel: (0)4 352 7750. @babylonDIFC

Bagatelle

The original dinner-turns-to-drinks-and-dancing restaurant, you’re guaranteed a good night out at Bagatelle. The chic restaurant, found in the Fairmont Dubai on Sheikh Zayed Road, recently debuted a new look for the season, with lots of expensive-looking woods and glittering chandeliers. But you can still expect the usual festive dining experience, with the best vibes can be found with the later dinner seating, when after you’ve filled up on fine French dishes,

Bagatelle, The Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road, Trade Center Area, Dubai, daily 8pm to late. Tel: (0)4 354 5035, @bagatelledubai

Billionaire

Step through the signature red velvet corridor into a world of grandeur and luxury at Billionaire Dubai. A spread of Italian and modern Asian dishes curated by chef Batuhan Piatti Zeynioglu’s, pairs with a mesmerising display of singing, dancing and variety acts. Billionaire’s new creative director, Raffaele Riccio, is the architect of the show set to debut for this new season, and promises some of the most unique and wow-worthy performances you can find in the city. But the night doesn’t end there. After the show, the party makes its way to the Billionaire Club, where a line-up of top-class DJs keep the party going into the night.

Billionaire, Taj Dubai, Business Bay, Tuesday to Sunday 9pm to 3am. Tel: (0)56 678 3357. @billionairedubaiofficial

KOYO

From the creators of lively party places like Lock, Stock & Barrel and STK Dubai JBR comes KOYO, a high-energy Asian restaurant that packs a punch when it comes to dinner parties in Dubai. Some nights are livelier than others – the Wednesday ladies’ night and Friday evening brunch are among the most popular – where ladies and gents can expect all-inclusive packages, tasty pan-Asian dishes and sultry shows laced between courses.

KOYO, InterContinental Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am Tues to Fri, 1pm to 4pm and 6pm to 1am Sat. Tel: (0)4 423 8312, koyodubai.com

Lucia’s

An oh-so-pretty addition to the dining scene at Address Sky View is Lucia’s, a pretty Italian restaurant inspired by the Amalfi Coast. Alongside thoughtful southern Italian fare and Instagrammable decor that includes lemon trees, a water fountain and a beautiful bar backdropped by the Burj Khalifa, Lucia’s is all about entertaining guests. Before the end of your meal expect to be waving sparklers, tapping on tambourines and dancing on tables to energetic live music sets.

Lucia’s, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 422 4321, luciasdubai.com

Miss Lily’s

In an unassuming location within the Sheraton Grand Hotel, Miss Lily’s has long been a favourite for a lively night out. Feast your way through Jamaican and Caribbean sharing plates during the early seating and as the night progresses prepare to be on your feet dancing to top tunes.

Miss Lily’s, 5th Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 1am Sun to Thurs, 7pm to 3am Fri and Sat. Tel: (0)4 356 2900, misslilys.com

Opa

Opa is one of the most unique restaurants in Dubai, designed to transport you to charming Greek tavernas from the shores of the islands through its whitewashed decor with pops of sea blue and pretty pink bougainvillea. Alongside a menu of crowd pleasing Greek eats, your dining experience at this lively restaurant comes with pumping DJ sets, Zorba dancing and even plate smashing. Yamas!

Opa, Level 1, Fairmont Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 7pm to 1am daily. Tel: (0)4 357 0557, opadubai.com

Raspoutine

While the original in Paris has a storied 50-year history operating exclusively a nightclub, at the Dubai version of Raspoutine the party starts with a decadent dinner. The festive restaurant follows the format of sister restaurant in Miami, with an indulgent menu paired with tantalising drinks and deep house sets. On the menu, expect classic Parisian dishes with Russian flair served until 11.30pm. Once the clock strikes midnight, the lights are dimmed and Raspoutine transforms from a restaurant to a club, so alongside a party atmosphere when dining, it then becomes a go-to sport for late night revelry too.

Raspoutine, Level 2, Precinct Building 3, DIFC, Tues to Sat, 8pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 272 5373, raspoutine.com/dubai

STK

This sleek steakhouse is well known around the world for serving premium cuts of meat against the backdrop of Champagne shows, impressive cocktails and DJs spinning lively sets that have diners dancing on the tables into the early hours. The Dubai venue is no exception, with a regular program of events that includes popular evening brunches, ladies’ nights and dinner shows, where a set menu and unlimited drinks comes with live performances, shot shows, and waiters breakdancing as they move round the dimly lit restaurant.

STK Dubai JBR, Rixos Premium JBR, Dubai Marina, 6pm to 1am Mon to Fri, 12pm to 5pm and 8pm to 1am Sat, 4pm to 1am Sun. Tel: (0)4 423 8304, stksteakhouse.com

Samba Room at Sushisamba

One of the biggest restaurant openings of 2021, Sushisamba occupies the 51st floor of The Palm Tower. The restaurant’s impressive menu of Japanese, Peruvian and Brazilian fusion dishes is complimented by tropical interiors and jaw-dropping views. But for all this and a side of live entertainment, DJ sets and dancing, book a reservation in the restaurant’s lesser-known Samba Room, an exclusive spot that brings the party to its regular rotation of event nights.

Samba Room at Sushisamba, St. Regis Dubai – The Palm, Palm Tower, 6pm to 2am Sun to Weds, 6pm to 3am Thurs to Sat. Tel: (0)4 278 4888, sushisamba.com

Verde

Verde is a stylish fine dining restaurant from Paris, where guests are transported into an exciting atmosphere that pairs fine Mediterranean cuisine with a fun, festive atmosphere. Every night of the week diners can expect glamorous evenings complete with Mediterranean-inspired cuisine, extraordinary entertainment and DJ sets. A luxurious dinner party ambience, the Mediterranean dishes are paired with a rotation of international DJs and Champagne shows complete with creative costumes.

Verde Dubai, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, 7pm to 3am daily. Tel: (04) 333 8025, verde-dubai.com

Zuma

This sleek upscale Japanese restaurant in DIFC paved the way for a whole host of international exports to wash up on Dubai’s shores. Despite being more than a decade old, Zuma remains one of the hottest culinary tickets in town, and if you want a side of energetic DJ sets with some of the best Japanese dishes in town, make a reservation in the Zuma lounger. There’s no bad day to visit – but weekends are particularly electric.