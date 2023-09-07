You can soon enjoy the disco beats of yesteryear here in the capital…

In what is certain to be one of the most fun and high-energy performances of the year, fans and nostalgia-seekers can experience an unparalleled exhibition of Boney M’s greatest hits. The ‘Boney M Experience’ show be presented by one of the group’s long-time touring vocalists, Sheyla Bonnick and is on its way to you on October 7 at the Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Auditorium.

One of the most beloved musical groups of their time, the legendary German-Caribbean band recorded eight studio albums and sold over 100 million records worldwide. Some of their greatest and easiest-to-identify hits include Daddy Cool, Rasputin, Sunny, Ma Baker, and Belfast, which have long been aired on radio stations worldwide, and have become a part of pop culture.

Jamaican-born Sheyla was with the band at its inception in 1976, and returned in the 90s to form a new Boney M group with her friend Maizie Williams. For almost a decade, they toured the world keeping the music of Boney M alive. This year, Sheyla is back with her latest group of world-class musicians.

Following Sheyla’s full Boney M set, the disco beats will continue flowing through the night as DJ Gail will keep the party fueled with hits from the 70s and classics from the 80s. If you’re from the Boney M generation, you can expect to catch tunes by musical megabrands like the Bee Gees, ABBA, Earth Wind and Fire, and many more.

Don’t miss this unforgettable night of nostalgia with Boney M in Abu Dhabi, with a unique opportunity to relive the tunes that carried the 70s and the 80s, and have become a huge part of our musical makeup today.

Throwback Disco Extravaganza presents Sheyla Bonnick’s ‘Boney M Experience’, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental Auditorium, Abu Dhabi, Saturday October 7, 8pm, from Dhs175. Tel: (0) 50 100 3074, platinumlist.net