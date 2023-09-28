Holiday goals…

Have you ever wanted to experience a Grecian holiday but was stunted due to visa issues, the travel plans never leaving the group chat, or something else simply came up? The wait is finally over because the Minor Hotel Group, the brains behind Anantara are opening a brand new and gorgeous Santorini-inspired resort right here in the UAE, in Ghantoot.

The ultra luxe and exclusive resort, Anantara Santorini, promises to have it’s doors open in Q4 of 2023 (that hopefully means soon.) The resort is set to be a boutique escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. An addition to the already incredible Anantara portfolio such as this is sure to be one that we will all be booking as soon as it opens.

Santorini Dreaming

The resort was created with the inspiration of the iconic buildings that Grecian holidaymakers dream of: blending effortlessly into the surrounding landscape of the desert. Low-lying smooth white buildings and quintessential accents to boot. The Anantara Santorini resort hopes to bring that Greek vibe we know and love to the UAE.

Housing a collection of ultra-private accommodation with incredible sun-drenched terraces and unspoiled sea views, this is the resort of sun worshipers dreams. Rooms promise to be refined, soft and neural to suit the serene energy.

Guests are invited to sip poolside or shore side with a private beach and expansive pool that overlook the Gulf. The resort will also include a private indoor cinema with screening options for those late-night film nights in, complete with custom gourmet dishes.

If sun and spa is more your speed, you will be covered too with bespoke and private beach side treatments available in the cabanas. If you’d like, a 24 hour butler service is available keeping your needs fulfilled at all times of the day.

As for wining and dining, the Anantara Santorini will include an elegant restaurant that is dedicated to the local heritage of the UAE, as well as an ocean-side Greek restaurant because you can’t go to “Greece” and not enjoy their incredible cuisine. Corfu or Mykonos party vibes more your speed? The bar is jam packed with creative cocktails served until late with a DJ on the decks working to keep the mood going.

Getting there

For those who aren’t aware, Ghantoot located approximately half way between both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The resort will be found in a secluded and untouched enclave that offers uninterrupted views of the Arabian Gulf. Anantara Santorini will only be a 25 minute drive away from Al Maktoum International Airpirt and an easy 35 minutes away from Abu Dhabi International Airport which means its perfectly accessible for both tourists and residents alike.

Anantara Santorini, Ghantoot, set to open Q4 2023. minorhotels.com



Images: Supplied