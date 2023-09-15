Alserkal Avenue returns to life for a brand-new art season…

Fans of Alserkal Avenue always have a reason to return, and they definitely don’t miss out on Alserkal Lates. The post-sunset event returns this September with a line-up of activations you don’t want to miss.

Taking place from 5pm to 10pm, Alserkal Lates calls on visitors to gather together and explore its lanes packed with art, music, culture, food and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alserkal Avenue (@alserkalavenue)

Here’s what you’ll experience at Alserkal Lates

For art fans, you’ll have a plethora of art exhibitions to explore. There will be Slow Art Walks led by writer Mansi Choksi and visual artist Vedika Kushalappa. It’s perfect for those who want to slow down, pause, reflect and want a mindful experience.

Visitors will be able to listen to the soulful tunes from the six-member band, The Tasty Biscuits. Sound familiar? You may have heard them belt out tunes at Bla Bla Dubai.

With the weather cooling down The Yard is springing to life once again in more ways than one. As part of a project to renew and improve congregation areas within Alserkal Avenue, the Yard will now be home to new botanical and architectural features. Here, visitors will be able to discover indigenous and native plants of this region.

The Yard is also the place to be if you want to teleport to the African wilderness. Take a seat and watch a live stream from the oldest waterhole cam (in Africa and the world) – the stunning Gowrie dam on Djuma Game Reserve in the Sabi Sand Wildtuin, South Africa. The footage of this waterhole has been broadcast live since 1998, and if you’re lucky, you will get to see some pretty cool animals coming to the waterhole for a drink.

Visitors will also be invited to listen in on Resonant Yard – an immersive sonic creation that intricately weaves together the past, present, and potential future of The Yard space. The specially commissioned soundscape has been put together by Safeya Alblooshi. For more music, head to the popular concert venue The Fridge.

For more information, visit alserkal.online

Images: Alserkal Avenue