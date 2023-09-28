The emporium of all things make-up and skincare features exclusive brands, magic mirrors, and beauty rooms for bespoke treatments…

Whether you’re looking to get pampered or pick up the latest beauty products, Abu Dhabi has a new destination you need to know about. The world’s first Bloomingdale’s beauty store has opened its doors at Reem Island’s Reem Mall, and it’s action-packed with tech-focused experiences, the latest in pampering, and all of your favourite – and lesser known – beauty bits.

Of course, Bloomingdale’s department stores already exist across the UAE, but this is the first in the region – and in the world – that’s solely dedicated to beauty, giving Abu Dhabi yet another global first.

So what’s inside, we hear you ask?

Well, the obvious answer her is make up but… what kind? You can expect an array of leading international, niche and exclusive brand including Chanel, Dior, Hermès, Estee Lauder, and Ex Nihilo.

For more exclusive purchases, there’s Dries Van Noten, Van Cleef & Arpels Beauty, MEMO Paris, and Gucci’s The Alchemist Garden collection just waiting to be discovered.

Magic mirror on the wall

View this post on Instagram A post shared by What’s On Abu Dhabi (@whatsonabudhabi)

But there’s much more than just beauty products. Technology is evident in the store to enhance the customers experience. You will find an in-store magic mirror, but its not just a regular one. It will show you how certain shades of make up look on your skin without you needing to lift a finger (or use make up remover). Just think of the number of shades you can try on!

In the store, you will also find two lavish beauty rooms where you can pamper yourself with treatments. Need help with your shopping? Opt for a personalised shopping experience where you will get the help you need.

Love shopping online? You can shop at your convenience and avail of Click and Collect at the store or get same-day delivery right to your doorstep.

@bloomingdalesme

Images: Bloomingdale’s Abu Dhabi