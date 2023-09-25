Sponsored: No meaty-ocrity here…

Nestled in Al Seef by the Dubai Creek, waterfront fine dining gem Doors Freestyle Grills offers up an unmatched fusion cuisine experience where you can savour some of the tastiest steaks in Dubai.

The menu is cleverly orchestrated by internationally acclaimed Chef Kemal Çeylan where you’ll find a number of traditional dishes with a modern twist. From premium-cut meats to succulent seafood, fresh salads, and sweet desserts – you’re sure to say ‘Well done!’.

For mocktails, there are rich sips created in the mixology lab that will both intrigue and delight prepared using only the very best ingredients.

Your dining experience takes place in a beautifully designed and royal-like ambience to add a touch of elegance to your night.

You will also find a shisha lounge in case you want to continue your experience post your dining experience.

If you are visiting, here are some great deals to check out.

All You Can Eat Meat

Meat lovers, it would be a huge mis-steak to skip out on Doors if you’re looking to cure those meat cravings. The restaurant’s Meat Lovers Paradise offers an all-you-can-eat meat feast where you’ll be served some of the juiciest cuts of steak and flavours for a starting price of Dhs449 per person. The deal runs daily from 3pm to 7pm.

Book your spot here.

Ladies Lounge

Every Wednesday, the all-gals group can kick back and enjoy a 50 per cent discount on all shisha and selected mocktails. The deal runs from 7pm to 12am.

Book your spot here.

Royal Pavilion

Want to host a private event at Doors? You will be able to book the Royal Pavilion – an exclusive VIP room that’s perfect for parties and events of all sizes. The decorated space brags crystal chandeliers and plush furnishings where you can enjoy the bespoke menu created by award-winning chefs – guaranteeing a memorable experience for you and your guests.

For more information or to reserve, email cac@doorsdubai.com, or book here.

Al Seef, Bur Dubai – Umm Hurair 1; open daily from 3pm to 12am; Tel: (0)4 204 9299/(0)50 700 0375. doorsdubai.com

Images: Supplied