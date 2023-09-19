Sponsored: It’s time to unlock a new experience…

We all know and love Twiggy for its stunning beach-chic vibes by day. The beach club is famed for being the ultimate spot to check out on a warm day, soaking up the sun and sipping pretty waterside.

But once the sun set, Twiggy offers another alluring experience, with the same chic vibes on offer with a daily a la carte evening service.

Down goes the sun, up comes the energy

As the sun sets, say goodbye to the splashing-around atmosphere and say hello to the chilled and refined evening, complete with upbeat tracks to your night, and a gorgeous Mediterranean-inspired menu to suit.

Looking for something a little more personal? Twiggy offers guests private or corporate events that are tailored to your needs. Enjoy a private cabana whether you’re team building or celebrating with your nearest and dearest.

Twiggy’s delectable menu is filled with a curated array of dishes inspired by the coastal charms of the Mediterranean, sure to entice even the most discerning palette. Sophisticated classics include tuna tartare, burrata salad, and padron peppers to start. Next, choose from pasta dishes, sushi or expertly grilled seafood. No evening is complete without dessert. At Twiggy that means, a stunning pineapple carpaccio, profiteroles, or a decadent chocolate fondant.

Say goodbye to the summer in style at Twiggy by La Cantine when you unwind, dine and create long-lasting memories.

Twiggy by La Cantine, Park Hyatt, Dubai Creek, restaurant open 12pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 602 1105 twiggy.ae

Images: Supplied