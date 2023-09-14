Get to planning…

Maldives is a country in South Asia that nearly everyone has on their bucket list. And for those of us living here in UAE, travelling to one of the very many islands in the country just got a lot easier.

Emirates Airlines has joined forces with Maldivian – the official flag carrier airline of the Maldives, in an interline partnership which will allow Emirates customers to enjoy 16 popular holiday destinations in the Maldives beyond Malé. The agreement will enhance the experience for Emirates customers as they will have more island options to pick from – all on a single ticket.

Those travelling will have to connect through Velana International Airport in the North Malé atoll to get to their domestic flight to enjoy their island getaway.

This cool option will be available on September 15, 2023 and those looking for a quick getaway to the Maldives can book their flights on emirates.com.

Here are the 16 new destinations that island seekers can book with the new service:

Malé including Dharavandhoo Island (DRV)

Faresmathoda Airport (FMT)

Funadhoo Airport (FND)

Fuvahmulak Island Airport (FVM)

Gan Island International (GAN)

Kooddoo Island (GKK)

Hanimaadhoo Island Airport (HAQ)

Kulhudhuffushi Airport (HDK)

Hoarafushi Airport (HRF)

Kaadedhdhoo Island Airport (KDM)

Kadhdhoo Island (KDO)

Madivaru Airport (LMV)

Maafaru International Airport (NMF)

Maavarulu Airport (RUL)

Thimarafushi Airport (TMF)

Ifuru (IFU)

If your Maldivian bucket list destination isn’t on the list, you still have the option of travelling to the closest island and get to your destination via a short ride (by seaplane or boat.)

Emirates now operates 28 flights a week, with four flight options per day to Malé.

Speaking on the partnership, Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer stated, “By partnering with the Maldivian flag carrier, we are able to offer customers smooth connections when flying to a wide choice of islands within the country via Malé. By extending this added-value benefit, our customers from across the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and Americas can plan their journey to the Maldives with the convenience of booking flights on a single ticket to reach their final destination.”

emirates.com