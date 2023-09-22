Eyes to the sky!

Stargazers, take note that you will be able to spot a Supermoon in the skies on Friday, September 29. It will be the last supermoon of the year.

What is a supermoon? A supermoon is a full moon or new moon that nearly coincides with perigee – the term is used to describe the point at which the moon’s orbit gets the closest to Earth. It results in a larger-than-usual size of the lunar disk.

How much larger can it get? The moon can appear to be around 7 per cent larger and 15 per cent brighter than a standard full moon.

The best way to spot the supermoon in Dubai next week