The most beautiful rooftop bars in Dubai for drinks with a view

Rooftops and Dubai go together like pickles and shawarma…

There’s something special about watching the sunset over Dubai’s ever-evolving skyline from a rooftop, especially during winter. Golden hour enthusiasts will love taking in the views from Palm Jumeirah surrounded by the sea while city dwellers can admire the lights of Downtown’s urban night scene. In other words, Dubai is the perfect setup for whiling away on a rooftop.

Without further ado, here is our list of the best places to drink and dine on a rooftop in Dubai:

Above Eleven

A Bangkok institution since 2012, Above Eleven serves a menu of fine Japanese-Peruvian fusion flavours, colourful cocktails and a top array of live tunes that range from salsa nights to a rotation of live DJs. The industrial-chic interior comes with exposed brickwork and large windows that will make the most of the stunning skyline views. Huge trees, dim lighting, and pops of teal and ruby are sure to pack Above Eleven with Instagrammable moments.

Above Eleven, Marriott Resort Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, open Sun to Thur 4pm to 1am, Fri and Sat 4pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 666 1420 @aboveelevendubai

Amazonico

This tropical rooftop in Dubai’s cosmopolitan district DIFC boasts stunning views, an outdoor cocktail bar, and a Copacabana-themed design. Party until late with live resident DJs and an exclusive rooftop menu with crafted cocktails and sharing bites such as oysters, crispy plantain, and tuna tartare.

Amazonico, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 571 3999. amazonico.ae

Atelier M

Crowning out the drinking and dining emporium that is Pier 7 is Atelier M, a sophisticated dining-to-drinks bar and restaurant that occupies the top floors of Pier 7. From its impressive perch, guests get 360-degree views of Dubai Marina from this super-chic terrace lounge.

Atelier M, Pier 7, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Sun, Mon, Wed and Thur 5pm to 2am, Tue, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am, Tel: (04) 450 7766. atelierm.ae

Attiko

Attiko is the name of a sleek new restaurant and lounge brought to you by the team behind Sushisamba, Aura Skypool and Drift Beach Dubai; Sunset Hospitality Group. The sleek space offers brilliant views of Palm Jumeirah and beyond from the 31st floor of W Dubai – Mina Seyahi. On the menu, guests can expect a range of modern and classic Pan-Asian dishes as well as an extensive menu of international beer, wine and handcrafted cocktails. Open each evening, guests can enjoy tasty bites and drinks in a vibrant atmosphere, with DJs spinning deep, soulful, energetic music.

Attiko, W Dubai – Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, open daily, Sun to Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 5pm and 7pm to 2am, Tel:(0)4 350 9983, theattiko.com

Barfly by Buddha Bar

Taking up residence on the rooftop of Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is Barfly by Buddha-Bar, a Paris-born, internationally-renowned concept. Perched atop the 13th floor of the hotel, the expansive terrace gazes out over Palm West Beach below, and across to Dubai Marina and Bluewaters. For alfresco drinks with a view, few can rival Barfly by Buddha-Bar in this part of town. It’s a lovely sundowner spot with tasty dishes to match.

Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah, The Palm, 5pm to 1am weekdays, 5pm to 2am weekends. Tel: (0)4 423 0000, barflydubai.ae

Cé La Vi

Soaring 220 metres above sea level, Cé La Vi is a Michelin-guide Asian restaurant and one of Dubai’s highest rooftops. The iconic venue features a sky bar, pool deck, lounge, restaurant, and unbeatable views of the Burj Khalifa from the 54th floor of Address Sky View Hotel.

CÉ LA VI, Level 54, Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai, open daily Sun to Fri 12pm to 3am, Sat 12.30pm to 3am, Tel: (04) 582 6111. celavi.com

CouCou Dubai

CouCou’s is perched 52 stories high on the top floor of the Palm Tower, where you’ll also find The View at The Palm, with mesmerising views across the twinkling Palm Jumeirah, city skyline, and shimmering Arabian Gulf. Whether you’re perched up at the grand marble bar sipping cocktails, catching up with friends over dinner in a dimly lit booth or kicking back on the plush leather chairs in one of the comfy lounge areas, you’ll be able to drink in the scenic views from every spot.

CouCou, level 52, The View, Palm Tower, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai. 8pm to 2am. Tel:(0)52 451 2188. @coucourooftop

Iris Dubai

Iris brings a free-spirited energy to Dubai’s nightlife scene with unrivalled vibes, handcrafted cocktails, and chilled-out rhythms. Located in Meydan, the elegant rooftop lounge is set against the backdrop of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline making it the ideal sundowners spot. The menu takes inspiration from Japan, South America, and the Mediterranean.

Iris Dubai, Meydan Grandstand, Dubai, Tues to Sat 5pm to 3am, Sun and Mon 5pm to 2am. Tel: (056) 951 1442. @irisdubai

Fouquet’s Dubai

The Parisian restaurant in Dubai spans four floors featuring a patisserie, a brasserie, a private lounge, and a stunning rooftop brasserie/bar called Le Toit, which boasts incredible views of the Burj Khalifa and the Opera District. Guests can tuck into the delicious French brasserie menu masterminded by acclaimed chef Pierre Gagnaire and sip on signature cocktails under the twinkling stars and lights of Downtown while listening to the beats of the resident DJ.

Fouquet’s Dubai, Le Toit, Burj Plaza, Downtown Dubai, daily 8am to 2am. Tel: (0)4 524 5301. @fouquets.dubai

High Society

On the rooftop of the newly opened The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, High Society is the hotel’s crowning jewel, and the lengthy swimming pool – exclusive to in-house guests by day – boasts breathtaking city vistas. Simply dressed in grey and blue, it’s dotted with sun beds and loungers, plus a trio of cabanas, which are the most sought-after spots for guests. As the sun sets, High Society welcomes a glamorous sundowner crowd to enjoy an excellent and inventive array of cocktails, like the Titicaca’s Well (Dhs85), a tequila-based sip with homemade bell pepper and passionfruit cordial, topped with soda.

High Society, The Lana, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, Business Bay, bar open 5pm to 1am Sun to Weds and 5pm to 2am Thurs to Sat. dorchestercollection.com

Level 43 Sky Lounge

A neon-hued rooftop lounge on top of the Four Points by Sheraton, Level 43 is one of the best rooftop bars in Dubai for drinks with a view of the sparkling city skyline. From this lofty spot, you get to enjoy views of Sheikh Zayed Road in all its frenetic glory, while dining on quirky tapas and sushi.

Four Points by Sheraton, Sheikh Zayed Road, Bur Dubai, daily from 2pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 414 2213. level43lounge.com

Look Up

Perched atop boutique hotel La Ville is Look Up, a rooftop bar and pool that overlooks the Burj Khalifa and Jumeirah surrounds. While it may be small, it makes for a peaceful paddle or some quiet relaxation on the handful of loungers. Be sure to stick around for sundowners or shisha at the sleek poolside bar.

La Ville Hotel & Suites City Walk Dubai, Dubai, 10am to 1am daily, Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com

Luna

Amongst the urban jungle of Gate Village, Luna Dubai is as beautiful Burj-facing bar with an expansive alfresco terrace. Under the starry night sky, head here for a sundowner before heading to one of DIFC’s many gourmet eateries, or let it serve as the perfect spot for a nightcap when you’re looking for master mixology paired with fabulous views.

Luna, Four Seasons Hotel DIFC, Gate Village, DIFC, daily 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 506 0300. lunadubai.com

Mercury Rooftop

This glamorous rooftop bar atop Four Seasons Resort at Jumeirah Beach is a sophisticated, celestial spot for drinks alfresco. Perch up in one of the burn orange sofas and enjoy 180-degree panoramas, while basking in the beautiful moonlight and sipping on one of the refreshing signature cocktails.

Mercury Rooftop, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Jumeirah, 8pm to 3am daily. Tel: (0)4 270 7777. @mercurydubai

Monkey Bar

Looking for the perfect date night spot? Berlin import Monkey Bar, located just opposite DIFC, is perched on the rooftop of 25hours Hotel. Whether you’re looking for delicious Latin American food, killer views of the Museum of the Future, or playful evening vibes, Monkey Bar does not disappoint. Sit back, relax, and enjoy its nightly lineup of live DJs.

Monkey Bar Dubai, 25hours Hotel, Dubai One Central, Trade Centre, Dubai, open daily Sun to Thurs 5pm to 2am, Fri and Sat 5pm to 3am. Tel: (0)4 210 2566. @monkeybardubai

Mood Rooftop

Perched on the top of the Meydan Hotel, Mood Rooftop Lounge is arguably one of Dubai’s most Instagrammable spots. On the menu, you can treat yourself to pasta, sushi and other crowd-pleasers, but it’s more about the drinks and shisha. The expansive terrace has a cool garden lounge and a retractable roof, which means it can now stay open all year round.

Mood Rooftop Lounge, The Meydan Hotel, Nad al Sheba, Dubai, open 10pm to 4am daily. Tel: (05)0 440 0363. @moodrooftopdubai

Ongaku

CLAP’s hidden room, Ongaku, is located behind a mysterious discreet red door. Translating to music’ in Japanese, Ongaku is a high-energy late-night hangout drawing inspiration from Tokyo’s electric nightlife scene.

Ongaku, inside CLAP, DIFC, Gate Village Building 11, level 9, open daily 8pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 569 3820. claprestaurant.com

Paros

Inspired by the Greek Island that sits in the heart of the Aegean Sea – Paros is the only rooftop pool bar and restaurant in JLT. Located on the 46th floor of Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Paros offers guests a chilled sanctuary that goes from dawn to dusk. Distinctly Mediterranean flavours with influences from Southern Europe, the Levant and the Middle East adorn the menu.

Paros, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai, Sat to Wed open 12pm to 1am, Thurs and Fri 12pm to 2am. Tel: (04) 5741 111. parosdubai.com

The Penthouse

Rooftop party spot The Penthouse might be the place to be for late night parties, ladies’ nights and international DJ sets, but you shouldn’t miss sundowners at this sleek and contemporary rooftop bar. Perched on the 16th floor of FIVE Palm Jumeirah, it benefits from a unique vantage point that offers prime views of the Dubai Marina skyline on one side and views of the Downtown Dubai skyline on the other side. The best seats in the house are the gorgeous lounge tables that line the glass edge, where beautiful Marina vistas provide a show-stopping backdrop to master mixology and pan-Asian bites.

The Penthouse, FIVE Palm Jumeirah, daily 5pm to 4am. Tel: (0)52 900 4868. thepenthouse.co/dubai

Pure Sky Lounge

As the name of Pure Sky Lounge suggests, you’ll literally feel like you’re up in the clouds as you watch the sunset from the glass-walled terrace on the 35th floor of the Hilton JBR. There’s pretty white and blue seating by the curved bar grouped around tables, making the perfect for sunset-backed nibbles and a cocktail or two.

Pure Sky Lounge, Hilton Jumeirah Beach Resort, JBR, Dubai, daily 5pm to 1am. Tel: (0)4 399 1111. hilton.com/dubai

Salotto by Chic Nonna

Perched atop the cosy but chic Italian, Chic Nonna, this stunning rooftop bar brings a new air to the already cosmopolitan vibes of DIFC. Salotto by Chic Nonna takes the 70’s style and transports it to the modern day. This after-hours watering hole turns into a relaxed clubbing experience after midnight. Take advantage of the outdoor terrace or enjoy a seat indoors on one of their signature and stunning green bar stools while you delight in one of their many signature cocktails.

Salotto by Chic Nonna, Gate Avenue, DIFC, Tel: (0)4 605 2000 @chicnonnadubai

Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar

If Dubai Marina is your choice of setting, Grosvenor House is the go-to pick for high-end restaurants and a buzzing atmosphere. Up on the roof, Siddharta Lounge provides breathtaking 360-degree views, a sharing-style menu, and the ultimate glam vibe as groups gather around the pool.

Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Sun to Thurs 6pm to 1am, Fri 6pm to 2am, Sat 5pm to 2am, Tel: (04) 317 6000. siddhartalounge.com

SoBe

Guaranteed sunset views? Check! From its position on the fifth floor of the W Dubai – The Palm hotel, you’ll be able to stare as far as the eye can see from SoBe’s outdoor terrace, with panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf surrounding the Palm.

SoBe, W Dubai – The Palm, West Crescent, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, open Sun 4pm to 1am, Mon and Tues 5pm to 1am, Wed to Fri 5pm to 3am, Sat 4pm to 3am, Tel: (04) 245 5800. sobedubai.com

Tiki’s at Canary Club

From live DJs to sunrise yoga, this rooftop bar is the coolest new addition to JLT. Tiki’s is located on the second floor of Canary Club in JLT with panoramic skyline views, twists on Californian cuisine, traditional cocktails, and an impressive lineup of pop-ups and events.

Canary Club, Banyan Tree Residences Hillside, JLT, Dubai. Mon to Wed 5pm to 1am, Thur and Fri 5pm to 2am, Sat 2pm to 7pm and 8pm to 2am, Sun 2pm to 10pm. @canaryclubdxb

Zeta Seventy Seven

If you are looking to impress, this is your spot. Address Beach Resort’s ZETA Seventy Seven overlooks the incredible Ain Dubai and is adjacent to one of the world’s tallest outdoor infinity pools. Whether you are after a couple of cocktails or digging into a delicious meal, ZETA Seventy Seven will be a night you won’t ever forget.

ZETA Seventy Seven, Address Beach Resort, JBR, daily 12pm to 2am, Tel: (0)4 8798866. @addressbeachresort

Images: Provided/Social