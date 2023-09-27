Sponsored: Saturday plans, sorted…

From the heart of Europe straight to your plates here in Dubai, Maison Mathis serves up plenty of good food prepped with plenty of passion.

The restaurant at voco Dubai The Palm serves up European food which tells diners a story of its past, present and future. The all-new brunch on Saturday which launches on October 7, 2023 will not only be the best way to enjoy your weekend, but a great way to sample the food at the popular Palm West Beach restaurant.

For the three-hour relaxed afternoon affair, pick from either indoor seating or outdoor where you can soak in the start of the cool winter breeze. From either spot, you will get cool beach views from your table.

Your dining experience will consist of starters such as garlic shrimp; sliders; BBQ wings etc, and mains which include steak and fries; penne arrabbiata, and more. For desserts, there’s a delicious serving of churros.

You can tuck into your meal as you enjoy the live music from singer Natalie and saxophonist Alex.

Your delightful array of dishes will be paired with bottomless drinks. It will cost you Dhs250 for soft drinks, Dhs350 for house drinks, and Dhs450 for sparkling. Have little ones? Bring them along and pay just Dhs75 per child.

Do note, IHG One Reward Members will be able to enjoy a cool 25 per cent discount.

The after-party…

Want to continue the fun post-brunch? You and your loved ones can enjoy an after-party deal where you can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on drinks from 4pm to 7pm.

But wait, there’s more…

The party truly doesn’t stop at Maison Mathis. Post 7pm, the celebrations keep going with the resident DJ at the decks all the way until 11pm.

Sound like a day you don’t want to miss out on? Make your reservations on 04 249 5502, via Whatsapp on 052 934 5892 or online here.

voco Dubai The Palm, Palm West Beach, Palm Jumeirah, every Sat from Oct 7, 1pm to 4pm (brunch), 4pm to 7pm (after-brunch package), Tel: (0)4 249 5502. maisonmathisvocopalm.com

Images: Supplied