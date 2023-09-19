Welcome to a world where we all fly…

Last year, the spectacular show aquatic show Fontana held under the big yellow and blue big top at Dubai Festival City left us on the edge of our seats with its jaw-dropping acrobatic stunts. If the show left you wanting more from the Lebanese entertainment production house, we have great news for you, as this year Cirque Du Liban is gearing up to enthrall us with a brand new circus show in Dubai – a new show concept titled Pluma.

When translated from Latin, Pluma means ‘feather’. Teasers on Pluma’s official Instagram account showcase an emerald green hue with gold, light delicate feathers, and a little girl in a green dress with a line which reads, ‘Welcome to a world where we all fly!’.

The curtains will rise for the first time in November 2023. The exact date of the performance is to be confirmed, but as soon as we have confirmation, What’s On will be the first to let you know.

Here’s what we know about the new show

The show claims to be ‘the next evolution of circus entertainment’, which means ought to be prepared for a show that will blow us away.

While Fontana left us on the edge of our seats with its fast-paced motorcycle stunts, colourful dances, quick movements, flashing lights, fountain show and more, Pluma will take on more slow-paced motions and stunts, similar to the movements of a light feather.

If we had to guess, the performances would showcase the dreams of a little girl’s dreams about flying.

The show will return to Dubai Festival City Mall under a brand-new big top, which we’re hoping will be as emerald green as the teasers on social media.

Speaking to What’s On, Thierry Antonios, Managing Partner of HAT Entertainment stated, ‘We are absolutely thrilled to introduce Pluma to the UAE this November. It’s not just another show, it’s an experience where dreams take wing. I couldn’t be more proud and excited about what we’re about to bring to the stage, so get ready for an unforgettable production.’

Tickets have not yet been released, but we will be able to purchase them online soon. Stay tuned to whatson.ae for details.

Images: Cirque Du Liban