Ever wanted to tackle the waves at the beach? You will soon be able to learn in a safe environment when Surfbase opens its doors in Dubai.

Surfbase will be Dubai’s first all-year-round indoor surfing spot. It is set to open its doors in 2024 or 2025.

Here’s what we know about Surfbase Dubai

Surfbase offers professional surf training for surfer dudes and gals of all levels, from beginners to the experts.

The surf club will train you one-on-one or in groups, and you will even be able to hold corporate events.

Children wanting to ride the waves will also be able to take on lessons. Even seasonal pros can ride the waves at Surfbase to up and improve their skills.

The best news? No matter how hot it is outside, you will still be able to catch the waves in a cool indoor space. And yes, this also means no reefs, sharks, or uncontrolled surprising waves.

The waves created by the wave machine are set to range in height from 0.8 meters to 3 meters. It can be changed depending on the session from soft and gentle for the beginners, to fast and aggressive waves for the experienced surfer. The wave machine will be able to create waves 30 meters wide which will earn it a record for being the world’s largest.

Surfbase will also include a gym, yoga studio, restaurant, surf house and a lounge area.

At the moment, we are unsure of the opening date and location though the website states it to be located in the city centre. When it does, it will be open throughout the year.

As soon as we have all the confirmed details, we will let you know.

