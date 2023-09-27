Bye bye, summer (nearly), shoreside season is almost here and we can’t be more thrilled to spend some much-needed downtime at these beach clubs in the capital…

Saadiyat Beach Club

Are gorgeous turquoise waters and wonderful white sand what come to mind when you think of Saadiyat Island? We thought so. Saadiyat Beach Club takes the noise to the next level with exciting entertainment and pretty parties for when you want to have an outdoor bash to remember. Enjoy shoreside views alongside a 9-kilometre stretch of beach and simple luxury at their lovely food and beverage outlets, including Safina, De La Costa, and Cabana 9.

Saadiyat Beach Club, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, 8:00am to 7:30pm daily, Dhs195 Mon to Thurs, Dhs295 Fri to Sun. Tel: (0) 2 656 3501, @saadiyatbeachclub

Nation Riviera Beach Club

Make a splash at The Nation Riviera Beach Club at The St Regis Abu Dhabi. This stunning spot features plenty of spaces to relax and have a good time, including a 200-metre private beach, a temperature-controlled pool dotted with cabanas and loungers, a swim-up bar, a jacuzzi, kids’ club, and even non-motorised water sports. There’s sporting activities like volleyball and football too, plus a gym, sauna and steam room accessible to day pass guests.

Nation Riviera Beach Club, The St. Regis Abu Dhabi, Nation Tower, Corniche, 10am to 9pm daily, from Dhs160 weekdays, from Dhs400 weekends. Tel: (0)2 694 4780. @stregisabudhabi

West Bay Beach Club

Over a whopping 12,000 sq.ft, Abu Dhabi’s West Bay Beach Club has everything you and the family might want with swimming pools, children’s play areas, water sports and elaborate fitness facilities making for the ideal daycation, staycation and anything in between. At the Western end of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, you can also enjoy a great weekend brunch.

West Bay Beach Club, Corniche Road, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, Dhs200 Mon to Fri, Dhs250 Sat and Sun. Tel: (0) 2 692 4375, @westbayabudhabi

Bayshore Beach Club

One of Abu Dhabi’s oldest and best -known hospitality brands, the InterContinental Abu Dhabi houses the Bayshore Beach Club, calm vibes setting the backdrop for a 300-metre-long sand beach, pools for adults and children, a jacuzzi and a spa. The fitness-inclined will not be disappointed either, with a fully-equipped gym and tennis courts to sweat it out at.

Bayshore Beach Club, InterContinental Abu Dhabi, Al Bateen, Abu Dhabi, 8am to 8pm daily, Tel: (0) 2 666 6888, @thebayshorebeachclubad

Emirates Palace Beach Club

Luxury is your best friend at the Emirates Palace Beach Club, as you stroll down a beachfront that runs over a kilometre long. Fitness centres, swimming pools, tennis and padel courts, and watersports are there for the taking as you enjoy your time at this stunning beach resort in the capital.

Emirates Palace Beach Club, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, 7:00am to 9:00pm daily, Dhs400 weekdays, Dhs450 weekends. Tel: (0) 2 690 7311, @mo_emiratespalace

Al Maya Island Resort

We’ve talked some about beautiful islands in Abu Dhabi, and Al Maya is no different. Like some of other shining stars on Abu Dhabi’s beach club circuit, this one is accessible via a ten-minute beach ride, and also packs in fun and adventure activities including kayaking and kitesurfing. Your customary beach club pool awaits for both adults and children, and you can get your tan going with comfortable sun beds. Al Maya’s in-house restaurant also serves up a great menu, with specialities like seafood, meats and salads to enjoy.

Al Maya Island Resort, Al Maya Island, Ras Al Akhdar, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 8:00pm weekdays, 10:00am to 9:30 weekends, Dhs200 Mon to Thurs, Dhs250 Fri to Sun, Tel: (0)2 667 7777, @almayaisland

Yas Beach Club

Yas Island’s only private beach is a relaxed spot amid some of the most scenic surroundings in the emirate. It’s no news to us (or you) that Yas Island is home to a host of exciting adventure, sport and leisure activities, and they’re only steps away from Yas Beach. You won’t be disappointed on your pursuit of private chalets, beach restaurants and everything that constitutes the whole shebang. Come by with your fellow fun-lovers and fall in love with the sun, sea, sand and more.

Yas Beach Club, Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, 10:00am to 7:30pm Sun to Fri, 10:00am to 9:00pm, Dhs50 weekdays, Dhs100 weekend. Tel: (0)56 242 0435, @yasbeach

Smokin’ Pineapple

Head to Nurai Island to get a taste of the Smokin’ Pineapple, and you’re not going to be disappointed. Lounge about in a hammock or stretch out under the stars, as you enjoy a superb selection of gourmet bites and unique beverages that will make your beach experience all the better at this beach club brimming with fun vibes.

Smokin’ Pineapple, Nurai Island, Abu Dhabi, 11am to 11pm daily, from Dhs350. Tel: (0) 2 617 2222, nuraiisland.com