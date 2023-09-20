Bratwursts, Pretzels and pints galore…

It is time to get excited because the Oktoberfest season once again, and one of Dubai’s biggest and best celebrations of all things Bavarian is back. That’s right, Grand Hyatt Dubai is bringing back their ever-famous Oktoberfest celebration to Dubai for the 15th year.

Brats, brews, brunch and beyond

Taking place from October 12 to 29, strap in your lederhosen, strengthen those arms for giant steins, and get ready for a Bavarian fest like no other. Jammed full of eating, drinking, dancing and all the Birkenstocks and socks your heart can manage – it’s time for the Grand Hyatt Dubai to celebrate Oktoberfest like never before.

Dirndls at the ready as we welcome the original Die Kirchdorfer Oktoberfest Band right from Munich. Experience authentic pretzels, bratwursts, schnitzels and friadellen paired with yeasty litre steins to boot. Say prost with your friends and family as you make your way to the Grand Oktoberfest Tent.

Dirn-deals

Taking place every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 7pm to 2am, enjoy an all-you-can-eat buffet for Dhs69 that is strictly 21+ with drinks flowing and charged based on consumption.

Sundays are for the family – bring the little ones along and enjoy a family-style Bavarian brunch. Brunch is priced at Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house and Dhs125 for kids aged 12.30pm to 4pm.

Be advised the Oktoberfest tent will be packed full of beer and Bavarian-loving fanatics so be sure to book, the tent will be closed Sunday evenings, Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Guests are encouraged to wear their dirndls and lederhosen.

There are plenty of other Oktoberfest celebrations taking place across the city for a full breakdown of the best places to head to click the link here.

Oktoberfest Tent at Grand Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Deira, open Thu to Sat 7pm to 2am, Sun from 12.30pm to 4pm. Tel: (0)4 317 2222 @grandhyattdubai

Images: Supplied