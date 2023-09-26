The party season is officially here…

Grammy Award-winning DJ Black Coffee is no stranger to Dubai, having performed in the city on many occasions. Welcoming the Dubai season, he’ll be gracing the decks of a new White Dubai pop-up once again, on Friday, November 3.

This November, get ready for an evening that will be absolutely outstanding. If somehow, you don’t know who Black Coffee is – the South African DJ was a pioneer of the kwaito genre, who has a signature jazzy blend of African beats with an ethereal kind of house music vibe.

Black Coffee quickly became a regular feature on the global circuit and has released countless successful albums and singles.

He has also worked alongside countless international artists and among his many accolades, was crowned Best International DJ at the 2015 BET Awards.

The fine print

The concert will take place at a new venue opposite White Dubai’s 10,000 person capacity, custom-built venue at Dubai Harbour, where his last event took place.

White Dubai, the Meydan nightclub which is currently closed while it undergoes extensive upgrades, is well known for putting on a show.

Previous artists that have headlined at White include Armin Van Buuren, Diplo, Jason Derulo, and Steve Aoki.

Black Coffee will take the stage as the headlining act at White Dubai once again as this will be the second time that the legend is performing in Dubai this year.

Doors open at 6pm so you can secure your spot on the dancefloor early.

Tickets are to go live later this week, so as soon as they are available we will let you know – keep your eyes peeled. Tickets start from Dhs100 and if you’d like there are also VIP tables available. Please note, the event is strictly 21 plus.

White Dubai presents Black Coffee, Dubai Harbour, Friday, November 3. @whitedubai

Images: Supplied