Since its formation, the UAE has supported the cause of peace…

International Day of Peace is a day designated by the United Nations General Assembly to be celebrated annually on September 21.

The UAE has firmly established itself as a hub dedicated to achieving global peace and stability and the country has declared that will observe the day dedicated to peace.

According to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), the UAE has a wealth of ‘history of achievements that have played a crucial role in diffusing crises, resolving conflicts, and promoting peace and security worldwide.’

Over the past five decades, the UAE has undertaken numerous international peacekeeping endeavours. The country has, in the past and continues to aid a number of societies that have been impacted by conflicts and wars. It has emerged as a leading contributor to humanitarian relief and post-conflict reconstruction initiatives in several regions grappling with turmoil.

The UAE also also built strong diplomatic relationships with countries worldwide. It is built on the principals of metal respect, a commitment to conflict resolution in a peaceful manner.

The country has emerged as a nation of peace and harmonious coexistence among peoples of varying backgrounds and cultures. Home to over 200 nationalities, the nation has diplomatic ties with over 190 countries. It is home to more than 110 foreign embassies, 73 consulates, and serves as the regional headquarters for numerous regional and international organisations.

During one of the speeches to the nation, UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi, H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stated, “The UAE’s policy will continue to champion peace and stability in our region and the wider world, supporting others and advocating for wisdom and co-operation for the good of mankind.”

About International Day of Peace 2023

This year, the theme for International Day of Peace is ‘Actions for Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals‘.

The theme is a call to action to everyone to ‘recognise individual and collective responsibility to foster peace.’

The United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres stated, “Peace is needed today more than ever. War and conflict are unleashing devastation, poverty, and hunger, and driving tens of millions of people from their homes. Climate chaos is all around. And even peaceful countries are gripped by gaping inequalities and political polarisation.”